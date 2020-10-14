Today’s Video
Black GOP Write-In Candidate for Congress Says She was Attacked after Trump Rally in MA (Video)
*A Black GOP candidate running as a write-in for Massachusetts’ District 7 congressional seat currently held by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, said she was assaulted after a Columbus Day political rally, and believes the attack was “racially charged.”
Rayla Campbell, of Randolph, chair of Black Voices for Trump in Massachusetts, attended a roadside rally for President Trump Monday in New Bedford. She filed a complaint with New Bedford police saying she was assaulted by two women and broke her tibia. But videotape obtained by WBSM talk radio host Barry Richard shows that Campbell was taunting one of the women through a megaphone shortly before pushing and shoving started. Campbell went up to the woman’s car in the parking lot shouting something indiscernible before the woman came out of her car and got in Campbell’s face.
At one point during the 6-minute altercation, a woman who appears to be Campbell can be heard in the video yelling through the megaphone at the two women, “You want to go,” and “You want this?”
New Bedford police are investigating the event.
*CHARLOTTE – In what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, his sister Bridgett Floyd is participating in a national advertisement for Biden for President.
Separately, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation – created by the family of George Floyd – has also partnered with the National Urban League in an effort to encourage the public to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
“My brother should still be here today,” said Bridgett Floyd. “In honor of his birthday, we’re encouraging change through voting in every way we can. Through this, my brother can receive justice.”
In the Biden for President advertisement, Bridgett Floyd shares a personal message about the power of standing up for change and voting this election in the wake of the tragic killing of her brother by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Beginning today, the ad will air nationally on television, radio and digital outlets including key states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Titled “Change,” the 30 second spot was created by black-owned and Washington, D.C.-based Truxton Creative, which is owned by Terrance Green.
Additionally, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation has partnered with the National Urban League for a voting campaign, encouraging citizens to make a voting plan and ask their senators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in honor of George’s birthday. As part of the digital campaign and day of action, Attorney Ben Crump and Bridgett Floyd participated in a Facebook Live conversation with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League.
Citizens can participate in the digital campaign and day of action by posting to their social media platforms on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:47PM ET using graphics located here and the hashtags #FloydDayOfAction, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, #ReclaimYourVote and#JusticeisontheBallot.
The Memorial Foundation also continues to seek donations to continue to help mobilize voters and empower communities. Last month, the foundation presented its first grant to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis.
*President Donald Trump wants former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman to pay for a million dollar ad campaign as a “corrective” measure for the harsh comments she has made about her former boss.
The recommendation was offered from an expert witness in documents submitted as part of an ongoing arbitration case over Manigault Newman’s 2018 book “Unhinged” and associated interviews.
The witness, Eric W. Rose, a crisis management expert, detailed a lengthy advertising proposal across several platforms that would cost just over $846,000. He did not suggest a time frame by which the ad campaign would need to take place. But the proposal mentions several times the impressions Ms. Manigault Newman’s comments could have left with “voters,” and was filed a few weeks before the election.
“It would be my recommendation that Ms. Manigault Newman pays for the corrective ads/corrective statements outlined above to counteract the long-term adverse effects of information that appeared as a result of Ms. Manigault Newman violating her confidentiality agreement,” Rose wrote. He concluded: “If corrective ads are not placed, voters may continue to hold beliefs about the president as a result of Ms. Manigault Newman’s statements.”
Omarosa’s lawyer, John Phillips, called Rose’s document a form of “weaponized litigation.”
“Friday, we found out their bullets are commercials they want Omarosa to go do,” he said. “This isn’t free speech. It’s speech with a gun to your head.”
Trump’s lawyers filed an arbitration case against Manigault Newman after the release of her tell-all book. They accuse her of violating a nondisclosure agreement signed when the Trump campaign hired her in 2016. In her book she describes the president as a racist and misogynist.
Rose’s report suggests Manigault Newman should “provide a paid media recommendation with the goal of reaching audiences reached by negative statements disseminated by Ms. Manigault Newman.”
Its “targeted audiences” is listed as existing in 15 “select states” — all electoral battle grounds, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Media would be flighted across all channels/publishers,” Rose wrote. “Timing is to be determined.”
He added, “A person who abides by confidentiality agreements when writing a book and subsequently making media appearances to promote the book would never be in a position to be forced to run corrective advertising. It is my opinion that the only effective remedy would be a corrective advertising campaign that would be financed by Ms. Manigault Newman.”
The arbitration case has been going on since 2018, when Omorosa was booted from the White House.
On ‘THE REAL’: Senator Elizabeth Warren On Holding Government Leaders Accountable and Another Debate!
*On Tuesday, October 13, the hosts welcome Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has a lot to say about the upcoming election.
She shares why she believes it’s so important to have female voices in politics and especially why we need to hold our government leaders accountable for promises made to communities of color. (She also has a very strong opinion about whether there should be another debate between former Vice President Biden and President Trump!)
Later, the ladies discuss whether vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris is covered differently than other politicians in the press because of her race.
Shaquille O’Neal revealed he will be voting in this election for the very first time! Should he be shamed, or will he open the doors for more Black men to vote?
And the hosts speak to business owner Stella Williams who was body-shamed and became a viral meme. She reveals how she handled it, turned it around and made it into something positive.
Loni Love: Politicians are making a lot of promises to the Black community, and then they often don’t follow through when they take office. How will Biden break that cycle?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Hold us accountable. All of us! Biden, Harris, but your Senators and your Reps as well. So here’s how I see this: We’re really in this right now, we’re going to get all of the vote turned out between now and November 3rd. Then on November 4th – I hope – we’re going to be out there celebrating. But then on November 5th, we’re going to be right back in this fight. We’re going to be back in this fight to hold everyone we elected accountable. And let me just remind you what that means. It means not just some kind of bland race-neutral, “Oh, I’m going to advance these policies and somehow it’s going to help the Black community, it’s going to help others who’ve been left behind and discriminated against.” No. We’re going to actually take a look at race and respond directly. So for example, childcare. One of the reasons we need to put childcare as a top priority is most child caregivers – paid child caregivers – are women and women of color, and they are so badly underpaid. So part of our childcare system has to be, as we invest and build this system – it’s about raising the wages of childcare workers and that’s going to be a big boost to Black women and to Latinas across this country. Another quick one – student loan debt. We cancel out a big chunk of student loan debt – you know who that specifically is going to help? It’s going to help African American students and Latino students who borrow more money to go to school, borrow more money while they’re in school and have a harder time paying it off when they get out. It’s time to look at how every one of our policies is affected by race, and to say we need to think in terms of, not just some kind of general how we make things better but specifically – how we undo the impact of generation after generation of racism and what it has done to this country. And that’s only going to happen if all of us continue to fight to hold our government accountable. We can do this.
About THE REAL
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
