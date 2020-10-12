News
Skip Bayless: ‘Undisputed’ Host & LeBron Hater Says 4th NBA Ring is ‘Fraudulent’ / WATCH
*Well, it’s a done deal. The Los Angeles Lakers, behind the spectacular play of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a supporting cast including Rajon Rondo and others, got the job done on Sunday and won the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.
The win was the Lakers’ 17th over all and their first since 2010. The win also marks the 4th title for James who’s two titles shy of tying Michael Jordan. Speaking of James, a few days ago, he said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it will “be told the way it’s supposed to be told.”
Well, sportswriter/commentator Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have a lot to say about LeBron winning a championship with Lakers ’cause that’s what they do. However, what’s got LeBron and Lakers fans upset is Bayless saying that LeBron James’ 4th ring is fraudulent and to get it, he got every break in the book.
Wait. What? Of course if you’re a Lakers or Lebron hater those words are like music to your ears.
Check out what Bayless and Sharpe have to say in the “Undisputed” video above.
MORE NEWS: Miami Officials Approve Renaming Street in Honor of Trayvon Martin
If you’re wondering what Lebron James is thinking/saying about Bayless’ accusation, so far he’s keeping his thoughts to himself. But we think we know what he’s thinking. Just check out what he said after being presented the the Finals MVP trophy about wating his “damn respect.”
“It means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise,” he told ESPN after Game 6.
“I told Jeanie [Buss, Lakers owner] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in a position where it belongs. […] For me to be part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself, but for my team-mates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that’s here.
“We just want our respect. Rob [Pelinka, Lakers general manager] wants his respect, coach [Frank] Vogel wanted his respect, our organization want their respect, Laker Nation want their respect and I want my damn respect too.”
Entertainment
THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 12 on “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”
The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?
Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.
Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.
Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”
Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience
Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season”?
Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?
Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!
Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.
Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?
Garcelle: None of it!
Jeannie: Really?!
Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…
Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…
Garcelle: Wait a minute!
Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?
Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!
(EDIT)
Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?
Jeannie: That– no– YES!
Adrienne: Yes.
Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!
Garcelle: I just did! I just did.
Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…
Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!
Adrienne: Do you have someone?
(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)
Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)
Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?
Loni Love: Yeah, she do!
Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.
Jeannie: And, you know what?
Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!
(Loni rolls her eyes)
Garcelle: Look at Loni!
(EDIT)
Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.
Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.
Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…
Garcelle: Come on.
Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Normani Says Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned
*Singer Normani has revealed that her mom, Andrea Hamilton – a breast cancer survivor – is battling the disease once again.
On Sunday, Hamilton shared the news on Instagram. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rosary, adding, “I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”
Normani also posted her mom’s message on IG, along with the caption “we got this mommy.” She also described her mom as “my warrior” in the comments and called her “the strongest woman that I know.”
Hamilton and her daughter previously opened up about her cancer battle in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani said at the time.
READ MORE: Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts: ‘I Struggled with Talking About This’
View this post on Instagram
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me 🙏🏾 I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho
“I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you,” added Hamilton.
“I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”
Normani said, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”
She also noted at the time, “Our biggest thing is that we’re so grateful God brought us out of that situation and out of that darkness,” Normani said. “It’s part of our purpose and part of our service, to be able to go out and share with people, and to say, ‘We’re here for you and we’ve also been through that darkness as well, but there’s really light at the end of the tunnel.’ I just want people to feel supported and heard and know that we’re here.”
Entertainment
‘We Are Coming’: The Lincoln Project Drops New Anti-Trump Ad ‘Transfer’ (Watch Spot & Their ’60 Minutes’ Piece)
*As a segment about The Lincoln Project was airing Sunday on “60 Minutes,” their latest anti-Trump ad was being unfurled on YouTube, this time targeting 45’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Titled “Transfer,” the spot from the group of prominent anti-Trump conservatives features a narrator saying: “Thank you, Mr. President, for taking off the mask. Thank you for threatening America with violence when you lose, demanding only your votes are counted, for trying to rig this election and intimidate voters, for embracing the tactics of the tyrants you admire, for trying to use those tactics against the American people. Thank you for making sure every American knows exactly who and what you are, because we’re perfectly aware — you aren’t joking and you aren’t trolling anyone. The future you and your pet senators want is just as it appears. But your time is nearing. Your legacy and your place in history awaits. A legacy of failure — a blight on our history. Defeat is coming. Accountability is coming. We are coming.”
Watch below:
And in case you missed their “Walk of Shame” spot released Friday, Oct. 9…
Below is Sunday’s “60 Minutes” segment on The Lincoln Project and the fury behind their disdain for the head of their party.
