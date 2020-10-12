Sex - Erotica
RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Allegedly Got Sexed Up by a South Carolina Male Stripper / VIDEO
*As the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is filming for the show’s 13th season, there will be some sexy hot sauce to add to the always electrifying story lines of the popular reality program.
Spicing up the already spicy show is the recently reported story by B. Scott on www.lovebscott.com that RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with a male stripper during a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina.
The stripper, B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, has adamantly denied his role in what is being reported. Check out what he has to say via the video below.
Yet, the website posting was a follow up of the episode that aired on The B. Scott Show, a podcast hosted by B. Scott, a television personality, radio show host, and internet/podcast celebrity.
If the story wasn’t hot enough when envisioning Williams and Sam with a male stripper that B. Scott called “ a long dong stripper,” it was mentioned that some girl-on-girl action was in play before the two housewives joined the stripper. And adding to the sizzling images of all of this action was that new RHOA La Tonya Ali was mentioned by B. Scott, describing “her willingness to swim with the fishes.”
Speaking of the that male stripper, he adamantly says the story is BS.
View this post on Instagram
PSA!!!! NOW CLICK THAT LINK IN THE BIO!!!! #MICHAELBOLWAIRE #theexception #bolotheentertainer
While it was reported that the women masterfully evaded any cameras that may have captured the hot and steamy sex reported by B. Scott, they were not so fortunate with microphones that seemed to be working simply fine. Will audio footage, or perhaps even video footage miraculously turn up one day when Season 13 premieres? Maybe, because everybody has camera phones these days and know how and when to use them.
For the sexy Porsha Williams, a story about an alleged girl-on-girl encounter, is not the first time her name has been linked to such action with another RHOA star. BET.com posted the following caption on February 22, 2017: “Porsha Finally Confesses to Lesbian Love with Kandi, and Her Excuse is Hilarious. The Reality Star seems to be backpedaling.”
Nevertheless, the new season of RHOA on Bravo – which has not been given a date to premiere – should be interesting, with some hotter than normal scenes and talk about what did or didn’t happen in hot-Charleston pertaining to two of the hot women from Hotlanta! Stay tuned!
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
Normani Says Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned
*Singer Normani has revealed that her mom, Andrea Hamilton – a breast cancer survivor – is battling the disease once again.
On Sunday, Hamilton shared the news on Instagram. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rosary, adding, “I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”
Normani also posted her mom’s message on IG, along with the caption “we got this mommy.” She also described her mom as “my warrior” in the comments and called her “the strongest woman that I know.”
Hamilton and her daughter previously opened up about her cancer battle in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani said at the time.
View this post on Instagram
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me 🙏🏾 I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho
“I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you,” added Hamilton.
“I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”
Normani said, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”
She also noted at the time, “Our biggest thing is that we’re so grateful God brought us out of that situation and out of that darkness,” Normani said. “It’s part of our purpose and part of our service, to be able to go out and share with people, and to say, ‘We’re here for you and we’ve also been through that darkness as well, but there’s really light at the end of the tunnel.’ I just want people to feel supported and heard and know that we’re here.”
BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
One of the reasons for the fallout between this A list rapper and her sister is because it is really bad form for the sister to have slept with the husband of the rapper.
Can you name the rapper, her sister and her husband?
