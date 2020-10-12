RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Allegedly Got Sexed Up by a South Carolina Male Stripper / VIDEO

*As the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is filming for the show’s 13th season, there will be some sexy hot sauce to add to the always electrifying story lines of the popular reality program.

Spicing up the already spicy show is the recently reported story by B. Scott on www.lovebscott.com that RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with a male stripper during a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

The stripper, B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, has adamantly denied his role in what is being reported. Check out what he has to say via the video below.

Yet, the website posting was a follow up of the episode that aired on The B. Scott Show, a podcast hosted by B. Scott, a television personality, radio show host, and internet/podcast celebrity.

If the story wasn’t hot enough when envisioning Williams and Sam with a male stripper that B. Scott called “ a long dong stripper,” it was mentioned that some girl-on-girl action was in play before the two housewives joined the stripper. And adding to the sizzling images of all of this action was that new RHOA La Tonya Ali was mentioned by B. Scott, describing “her willingness to swim with the fishes.”

Speaking of the that male stripper, he adamantly says the story is BS.

While it was reported that the women masterfully evaded any cameras that may have captured the hot and steamy sex reported by B. Scott, they were not so fortunate with microphones that seemed to be working simply fine. Will audio footage, or perhaps even video footage miraculously turn up one day when Season 13 premieres? Maybe, because everybody has camera phones these days and know how and when to use them.

For the sexy Porsha Williams, a story about an alleged girl-on-girl encounter, is not the first time her name has been linked to such action with another RHOA star. BET.com posted the following caption on February 22, 2017: “Porsha Finally Confesses to Lesbian Love with Kandi, and Her Excuse is Hilarious. The Reality Star seems to be backpedaling.”

Nevertheless, the new season of RHOA on Bravo – which has not been given a date to premiere – should be interesting, with some hotter than normal scenes and talk about what did or didn’t happen in hot-Charleston pertaining to two of the hot women from Hotlanta! Stay tuned!