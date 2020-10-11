Shaq Would Rather His Daughters NOT Date NBA Players

*As far as Shaquille O’Neal daughters are concerned, he wants them to not date until they’ve accomplished their own goals.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, O’Neal, the father 3 of three boys and three girls: Taahirah, 24, Amirah, 18, and Me’arah, 14 says this …

“I want them to be fully educated. I want them to be fully independent. I want them to have most of their goals accomplished and once they get 18 and they become little mini-adults, I’m not going to be the dad that says, ‘Do this, do that.’ I’ll just try to, you know, guide them in the right path.”

He added:

“In a perfect world, I’d like them to have a bachelor’s [and] master’s going into their own field where they can own their own company. They won’t need anybody.”

READ THIS, TOO: Tupac Shakur’s Brother Goes At Trump for Leaving Ticket to VP Debate for Late Rapper / Video

And how would he feel about them dating professional ballers? Well, O’Neal appears to NOT be down with that idea, too: “Yeah, probably not.”

Shaq didn’t detail his reasons for not wanting his girls to date NBA players but he did explain that when it comes to “regular” boyfriends, he doesn’t really have many rules in that department:

“The moms [ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal] do a great job of yelling and raising them and doing all that stuff. I’m more of the guy that’s the settler. If my ex-wife tells my daughter, ‘You can’t have a boyfriend now,’ I would be the one to say ‘Guys are crazy. Do this. You need to focus on your education. Learn a little bit about yourself before you start thinking about guys.’ I’m more like the buffer.”

Hmm, all we’ll say is “interesting.” What say YOU?