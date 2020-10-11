Family - Parenting - Births
Shaq Would Rather His Daughters NOT Date NBA Players
*As far as Shaquille O’Neal daughters are concerned, he wants them to not date until they’ve accomplished their own goals.
In a new interview with Us Weekly, O’Neal, the father 3 of three boys and three girls: Taahirah, 24, Amirah, 18, and Me’arah, 14 says this …
“I want them to be fully educated. I want them to be fully independent. I want them to have most of their goals accomplished and once they get 18 and they become little mini-adults, I’m not going to be the dad that says, ‘Do this, do that.’ I’ll just try to, you know, guide them in the right path.”
He added:
“In a perfect world, I’d like them to have a bachelor’s [and] master’s going into their own field where they can own their own company. They won’t need anybody.”
And how would he feel about them dating professional ballers? Well, O’Neal appears to NOT be down with that idea, too: “Yeah, probably not.”
Shaq didn’t detail his reasons for not wanting his girls to date NBA players but he did explain that when it comes to “regular” boyfriends, he doesn’t really have many rules in that department:
“The moms [ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal] do a great job of yelling and raising them and doing all that stuff. I’m more of the guy that’s the settler. If my ex-wife tells my daughter, ‘You can’t have a boyfriend now,’ I would be the one to say ‘Guys are crazy. Do this. You need to focus on your education. Learn a little bit about yourself before you start thinking about guys.’ I’m more like the buffer.”
Hmm, all we’ll say is “interesting.” What say YOU?
crime
White Male Disguised Himself as Black Man Before Murdering Daughter’s Mother
*A Texas man is accused of disguising himself a Black man before murdering his baby mama.
According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter.
On Monday morning, Beard surrendered to Carrollton police and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and stabbing Burkett as she arrived to work on Friday morning.
During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter. In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.
“If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me,” Burkett wrote. “At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent.”
BREAKING: A Rowlett man — Andrew Charles Beard (33) — is charged with murder for the shooting/repeated stabbing of 24-year old Alyssa Burkett (the mother of his 1-year old daughter) as she arrived to work in Carrollton, Friday. The two had been in a child-custody battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/2ncEanEKLE
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) October 5, 2020
Burkett’s boyfriend told police that Beard had been tracking the victim because “he seemed to always know where she was.” Authorities discovered a tracking device attached to her car and one was found on the boyfriend’s vehicle, according to the report.
When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s property, they reportedly found the same tracking devices and two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup.
Burkett’s sister, Madison Grimes, addressed the killing on Twitter. “The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this,” she wrote.
The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this. https://t.co/D5DtzzzTom
— Madison Grimes (@madisonngrimes) October 6, 2020
Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. His daughter is with Texas Child Protective Services.
Burkett’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.
crime
Toddler Dies Inside Hot Car After Father Refuses to Smash Out Windows [VIDEO]
*A Las Vegas man was arrested after his 1-year-old daughter was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and he refused to break open the windows, according to authorities.
Officers wanted to smash open the window to rescue the child, but Sidney Deal, 27, reportedly claimed he couldn’to afford to pay for any damages to his new car. Deal also declined assistance from his brother, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Officers were called to the scene after Deal locked his keys inside the car, with his daughter Sayah inside. The police reportedly offered to break the windows, call a tow truck or get a locksmith for Deal, but cops say he delcined help to rescue his daughter who was locked inside the vehicle on a scorching-hot afternoon.
Today I’m continuing to follow the death of 21-month-old Sayah Deal, who was found dead in a car earlier this week. Her father Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.
We will have continuing coverage tonight on @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/dRWwXtNBin
— Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 7, 2020
Deal allegedely downplayed the severity of the situation by claiming the air conditioner was on inside the car. He also refused assistance from a tow company because he couldn’t afford it, according to the arrest report.
“The dad said that the (air conditioner) was on and the kid was playing, and when the officers arrived they saw that she was breathing,” explained police spokesman Larry Hadfield. “But when the officers got concerned for the child’s well-being, they broke the window.”
Sayah was dead by the time the window was eventually smashed.
Cops believe she was in the car for over one hour, as her body had settled into rigor mortis, according to the report. But Deal’s family tell a differnt tale, and refuse to let the media smear his name and reputation. Scroll up and hear their side of the story via the YouTube clip above.
Deal was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
