Tupac Shakur’s Brother Goes At Trump for Leaving Ticket to VP Debate for Late Rapper / Video

*So how da hell did this happen in the first place? Simple. Donald Trump‘s campaign left a ticket at the vice presidential debate last week for late rapper Tupac Shakur just weeks after Sen. Kamala Harris named him as the “best rapper alive.”

Obviously what the Trump campaign did is a problem. We’re talking disrespect to Tupac Shakur and his family. At least that’s how Mopreme Shakur, the late rapper’s stepbrother sees it.

Repping for the family, he says the Trump campaign using 2pac as a prop to mock Kamala Harris was NOT cool and though he wants an apology, he’s realistic and is not holding his breath.

Mopreme Shakur told TMZ … it was “clearly disrespectful” to his family for the President’s campaign to leave a ticket for Tupac at the Vice Presidential debate.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Here’s the background on the gaffe by Harris. The Democratic vice presidential candidate made the boo-boo during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye at the NAACP’s virtual convention in September.

“Best rapper alive?” Rye asked Harris in the interview. Harris paused for a second and said: “Tupac.”

Mopreme also addressed Harris’s mistake for calling Tupac the greatest rapper alive.

He told TMZ that it’s all California love for Harris and that her snafu only shows that she has great taste in music.

Mopreme added that he wasn’t surprised by the incident because “we should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”

Mopreme did say that the president could make it up to him by releasing his father, Mutulu, from prison.

In 1988, Mutulu, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for RICO conspiracy, armed bank robbery and bank robbery killings.

In his defense, Mopreme says his father has spoken out against violence and has taken full responsibility for his crimes. Despite this, he has been denied parole eight times.

During the interview with Harris, Rye pointed out that Tupac has been dead for more than two decades.

Harris laughed and replied: “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”

Rye jokingly defended the gaffe, pointing to the conspiracy theories that Tupac could be alive: “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you. So Tupac keep going.”