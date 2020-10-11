Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tupac Shakur’s Brother Goes At Trump for Leaving Ticket to VP Debate for Late Rapper / Video
*So how da hell did this happen in the first place? Simple. Donald Trump‘s campaign left a ticket at the vice presidential debate last week for late rapper Tupac Shakur just weeks after Sen. Kamala Harris named him as the “best rapper alive.”
Obviously what the Trump campaign did is a problem. We’re talking disrespect to Tupac Shakur and his family. At least that’s how Mopreme Shakur, the late rapper’s stepbrother sees it.
Repping for the family, he says the Trump campaign using 2pac as a prop to mock Kamala Harris was NOT cool and though he wants an apology, he’s realistic and is not holding his breath.
Mopreme Shakur told TMZ … it was “clearly disrespectful” to his family for the President’s campaign to leave a ticket for Tupac at the Vice Presidential debate.
RELATED NEWS: Trump Again Spouts His BS of Doing More for Blacks Than Any President Since Lincoln / Video
Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?
She answers @2PAC
Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”
Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020
Here’s the background on the gaffe by Harris. The Democratic vice presidential candidate made the boo-boo during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye at the NAACP’s virtual convention in September.
“Best rapper alive?” Rye asked Harris in the interview. Harris paused for a second and said: “Tupac.”
Mopreme also addressed Harris’s mistake for calling Tupac the greatest rapper alive.
He told TMZ that it’s all California love for Harris and that her snafu only shows that she has great taste in music.
THIS IS INTERESTING: The Other Side of Destiny: LeToya Luckett Reveals Her Struggles and Triumphs / Watch
Mopreme added that he wasn’t surprised by the incident because “we should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”
Mopreme did say that the president could make it up to him by releasing his father, Mutulu, from prison.
In 1988, Mutulu, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for RICO conspiracy, armed bank robbery and bank robbery killings.
In his defense, Mopreme says his father has spoken out against violence and has taken full responsibility for his crimes. Despite this, he has been denied parole eight times.
During the interview with Harris, Rye pointed out that Tupac has been dead for more than two decades.
Harris laughed and replied: “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”
Rye jokingly defended the gaffe, pointing to the conspiracy theories that Tupac could be alive: “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you. So Tupac keep going.”
Jeannie Mai WANTS to be Submissive in Marriage to Jeezy & Doesn’t Care What YOU Think / Watch
*It’s 2020 and when TV host Jeannie Mai made the statement that when she marries rapper Jeezy, she’s going to submit to him, it naturally freaked a lot of folks out.
“The actual definition of submit is to accept or yield to a superior force or to the authority or will of another person. I’m gonna say right here, that I Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage, I want to submit to my man.”
That what Mai said earlier this week and she got a lot of incoming for her remarks from haters on social media. Tamron Hall even asked her about it and here’s Mai’s response:
“Well for me, submit does not mean that you are lower or less important than your man. Of course, [Jeezy] and I respect each other very equally. What I mean is in my work life, in my actual life, I own my businesses, I run my team, I make all of the decisions and I lead entirely in the outside of my life.”
The co-host of ‘The Real,’ added:
“So in my home, I want my man to lead. I want him to take in what I would like and what my wishes are, what my dreams are, and then incorporate it, making the overall decision that’s best for our vision together.”
MORE NEWS ON EURweb: Shannon Jackson (‘The People’s Nurse’) Cares for Seniors with Free Catered Lunch Giveaway
When asked by Hall about the negative comments she’s receiving, Jeezy’s future wife swore she’ could care less.
“Girl, I am 41, I don’t care what kind of pushback I get from other women out there. This is my life and you know coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into.”
And your thoughts are?
Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*Rapper Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) has responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the two had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
On Friday, the Canadian-born artist took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
We previouly reported, on “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
*Lizzo shared an Instagram video of herself peeling a nipple pastie off, telling fans it’s a teaser of her OnlyFans account.
“Help. My nipple pastie won’t come off. I’m scared. It’s been on for two days and I don’t know what to do. It hurts so bad,” Lizzo says in the clip before attempting to peel it off.
“I’ve put oil on it … oh my God, it hurts so bad. You guys, what do I do?” she continues, wincing in pain. “I think I’m taking off the skin.”
“Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content,” she joked in the Instagram caption.
Check out the moment via the IG clip below.
RELATED: Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
OnlyFans is a subscription-based app on which users pay for adult content directly from their favorite porn star, celebrity or content producers. The content ranges from photos to videos to online chats.
While the platform has been made famous primarily by sex workers, several celebrities have turned to OnlyFans to make a quick buck. Jordyn Woods is the latest Hollywood influencer to join the adult site, making clear that she is “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”
Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi reportedly charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and livestreams.
Blac Chyna is allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account. The former stripper charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports.
Actress and singer Bella Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
