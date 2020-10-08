Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Geto Boys rapper Scarface revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus. Now the 49-year-old is searching for a kidney donor.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Scarface opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Scarface told Willie D “You need to relay and convey that message to everybody that this is not fake.”

Many fans responded to his tweet offering to volunteer their kidney. Check out some of the responses below.