Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
*A retired Columbus police sergeant has filed a complaint against a Black lieutenant who recently published a book detailing what she said was racism she observed and experienced within the division.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, the complaint was filed with the Columbus Division of Police against Lt. Melissa McFadden after the September publication of her book, “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.”
Sgt. Trent Taylor, who retired earlier this year, said in his complaint that McFadden wrote in her book that he retired because of Black Lives Matter protests. Taylor said in his complaint that he did not retire for that reason. Taylor, who is white, said he was in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) and was eligible to retire at any point of his choosing. He said watching what he felt was the lack of response from the city and the division to the riots Downtown and businesses being destroyed was merely the last straw.
“She flat out lied. I’m not a racist,” Taylor said. “Her book is complete fiction and flat-out lies.”
McFadden is accused of violating a division directive which states that while acting as a member of the division, “personnel shall not publicly criticize or ridicule the Division, its policies, or other personnel by speech, writing, or other expression.”
A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said McFadden remains on duty and it has not yet been determined who will investigate Taylor’s complaint.
McFadden is no stranger to internal investigations of her conduct. In 2017, a complaint was filed against her alleging she had a “Black militancy mindset” and fostering a hostile workplace environment of “us against them.” In the complaint, a Black sergeant said McFadden had given him a better evaluation because she “did not believe in Black-on-Black crime” and allegedly used the “n-word” in conversation with another Black officer.
Then-chief Kim Jacobs recommended McFadden be demoted and terminated, but Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. later determined the allegations against McFadden were not sustained.
McFadden reacted to her exoneration in the interview below:
McFadden also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against the division, alleging she had been targeted and discriminated against because of her race.
** FEATURED STORY **
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Books
Obamas’ Higher Ground to Produce ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ Animated Series for Netflix (Video)
*Animated preschool series “Ada Twist, Scientist,” based on the book series from author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts, is coming to Netflix courtesy of series creator Chris Nee (“Doc McStuffins”)and Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company.
The show centers on eight-year-old Ada Twist, a “young Black scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship,” and solve mysteries with the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck.
Kerri Grant will serve as showrunner, co-executive producer and story editor for the 40 12-minute episodes. Wonder Worldwide is a producing partner for the series.
Higher Ground executive producers Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis commented: “The Higher Ground team was inspired to produce Ada Twist, Scientist by President Obama and Mrs. Obama’s enduring commitment to young people, their education, and knowing no bounds or limits to dreams for their future. Chris and Kerri’s show will ignite kids’ imaginations. This is exactly the type of show Higher Ground was founded to create – powerful, meaningful storytelling for the whole family.”
Netflix will debut the kids program worldwide starting in 2021.
View a reading of the book below
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
*Mariah Carey opens up about her journey with ex-husband Nick Cannon in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″
In the book, Carey reveals she wasn’t interested in having kids until she met Cannon.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.
READ MORE:Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Narrating the audiobook for my memoir was such a special experience for me. It not only brought me closer to the words on the page, but to some of my own song lyrics as well. Laugh, cry and sing along with me as you’re listening to #TMOMC @audible_com https://t.co/XeWBTIirwz pic.twitter.com/137L2xt4tH
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 29, 2020
She also noted that ″the power dynamics between us felt even″ and that Cannon ″felt safe″ to her.
″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”
Carey and Cannon’s marriage lasted six years. The couple’s divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014.
“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough,” she admitted.
Elsewhere in the book, Carey describes ex-husband Tommy Mottola as an abuser and a racist. She also claims MLB icon Derek Jeter was “a love of her life” and “the catalyst I needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.
