WE REMEMBER: Singer Johnny Nash (‘I Can See Clearly Now’) Dead at 80 / Video
*Sadly, we must report that singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1972 mega-hit “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday. He was 80.
His son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles, noting he passed away at home in Houston. Nash died the same day as guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who had been battling cancer.
Born John Lester Nash, he sang at Houston area churches and made his professional debut in 1957 with “A Teenager Sings the Blues.” His debut on the charts came in 1958 with a cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love.”
Nash’s career began in the 1950s covering standards and by the mid-60s, he was co-running a record company.
He was among the first artists to bring Jamaican reggae to US audiences and he also helped launch the career of Bob Marley. In fact, according to Nash’s website, he was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.
MORE NEWS: Apple Orders ‘The Supermodels’ Series Exploring Icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington
Johnny Nash peaked commercially in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when he had hits with “Hold Me Tight,” “You Got Soul,” an early version of Marley’s “Stir It Up” and, of course, I Can See Clearly Now,” which will always be his signature song.
The upbeat track with its pop-reggae groove was reportedly written by Nash as he recovered from cataract surgery.
The song promised a “bright, bright sunshiny day” and had a gospel-style exclamation midway in “Look straight ahead, nothing but blue skies!”
Nash later went on to reach megastar status with the iconic song which has sold more than millions of copies since its 1972 release.
tWitch Addresses Changes At ‘Ellen’ As Co-Executive Producer / WATCH
*Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been quite busy!
The TV personality joined Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about his roles as announcer on “Ellen’s Game of Games” and new co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“It’s all been a shift toward the positive, which is what it has been,” he explained. “Every time we’ve stepped into the building, we’ve been stepping with love, and we’re all happy to be back.”
The dancer and choreographer also weighed in on Channing Tatum’s recent fitness transformation and hinted at the possibility of another “Magic Mike” sequel!
“Ellen’s Game of Games” premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
‘On The Real’: Women Accept Plus-Sized Men and Men Should Do The Same for Women / VIDEO
*On Tuesday, October 6, the ladies of The Real discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage” on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, in which she protested the Breonna Taylor ruling and injustice against Black women. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais commends the rapper for using her platform in such a powerful way, and co-host Adrienne Houghton also applauds her for getting her message out.
Co-hot Loni Love reveals she has seen some postings from Black women who were upset with Megan’s suggestive moves, but she advises them to let other Black women be who they are. And co-host Jeannie Mai reminds everyone that the use of the popular “Savage” was an effective method in getting Megan’s communication out to the world.
Later, Garcelle tells the story of a time when she was racially profiled while shopping for jewelry. The hosts also chat about how easily women accept plus-sized men and how the sentiment should be reciprocated.
And Ziggy Marley drops in to visit the ladies to talk about his new album, More Family Time. He shares if it’s important to him for his children to grow up to be artists or musicians and also what he thinks his late father, Bob Marley, would have thought of today’s world.
Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL Performance – That’s How You Use A Platform
Women Accept Plus-Sized Men and Men Should Do The Same For Women
What Ziggy Marley Wants For His Children and What His Father Would Have Thought of Today’s World
Megan Thee Stallion Got An Important Message Across So Let Her Be Who She Is
Loni Love: When I asked some of my Black girlfriends, they were upset by it. Because – and I’m speaking not for all Black women, but when we have this national platform, I saw her using her platform, not her performance.
Garcelle Beauvais: Right!
Loni: And sometimes we are scrutinizing each other so hard – and I’m talking about Black women, Black females –
Garcelle: Yeah…
Loni: – that we’re not allowing the Black female to be like every other female.
Garcelle: Thank you!
Loni: So you know, we have to stop and take a step back and allow these women to be who they are. It’s no different than J Lo, it’s no different than Shakira…
Jeannie Mai: Shakira at the…
Loni: RiRi, Madonna has done it… exactly, they’ve all done it…
Adrienne Houghton: Cher…
Loni: So I mean, I just want to say that to sisters out there, they feel embarrassed. They feel this embarrassment that she was twerking and all of this – you know – it’s no need to be embarrassed – let Black women be who they are.
Jeannie: I want to say this to those Black sisters out there, or some of them, even Loni’s friends, I really just ask you this: at the end of the day, is the message necessary to hear that Black women need to be protected.
Garcelle: Yes.
Jeannie: Black men need to be protected. We need our Black women and men. So if that message is important, then realize that Meg Thee Stallion used a song that was the #1 song everybody of all race listened to the entire quarantine. That challenge saved us, because everybody dances and knows that song.
Garcelle: Everybody was doing it.
Jeannie: It’s at bat mitzvahs, it’s in churches, it’s – there was renditions of it, Christian ones. So if anybody – if Meg Thee Stallion said, “I have something to say to the people about Black Lives Matter,” I don’t know if the same amount of people would tune in like they did to that song this summer!
Adrienne: That’s right!
Jeannie: So just remember that she was so slick to come out there and get everybody’s attention for a song we all know the lyrics to, and then send the message to catch you and say, “And – don’t forget this. Point.”
Apple Orders ‘The Supermodels’ Series Exploring Icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington
*Apple TV+ has ordered “The Supermodels” docuseries event that will explore the iconic careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
Here’s more from the press release:
“The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy, as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four Supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.
The docuseries, which is produced under Apple’s exclusive, first look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will also be executive produced by Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Sued for Millions By Billionaire Ex Vladislav Doronin
“My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple,” said Campbell in a statement.
“I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time. With the support of Imagine Documentaries and Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, we plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era,”Crawford added.
“I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with,” Turlington said.
‘To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers. I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance,” added Evangelista.
According to the press release: “The Supermodels” will join Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including the soon-to-premiere “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”; “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler; five-time Emmy Award nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning “Boys State”; Emmy Award-nominated series “Home”; and, “Dads,” a heartfelt documentary which is also from Imagine Documentaries and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.
