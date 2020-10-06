Apple Orders ‘The Supermodels’ Series Exploring Icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington



*Rihanna has responded to the heat she’s catching for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.

We prevsiouly reported… the 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using in the show a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hadith.

The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models worked the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.

Many from the Muslim community took to sociak media to slam the singer for “normalizing Islamaphobia.”

“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans, saying the use of the song was “completely irresponsible.”

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” she said.

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!” RiRi continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!”

Rihanna concluded, “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

The Hadith was used in the song “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, who also took to social media to issue an apology.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” the artist continued. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”