Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”
The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.
“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”
“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.
Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾
The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.
“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”
President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”
Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.
Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.
Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.
Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.
Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”
Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i
— Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020
Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.
In med school, one of the signs you’re taught to look for in a patient with respiratory distress is the recruitment of the “strap muscles,” those muscles that flex in your neck when you can’t breathe.
This is not how a healthy man breathes. https://t.co/aXoXFRuQ9W
— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 6, 2020
For medical trainees:
this is a great demonstration of “accessory muscle use” (look at the neck and the chest wall) that usually can outwardly indicate internal respiratory pathology https://t.co/psy3V1aYUG
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 6, 2020
Also for medical trainees, if you see someone breathing like this, go get your resident or attending. Like post haste
— Happy PA Week! Blitzy 🩺🏴☠️🎃 (@Blitz_y) October 6, 2020
I’ve had asthma my whole life. I recognized that look of struggling to breath right away. Felts sorry for him for a second there, knowing what that feels like.
— Daniel Bear (@ProfDanBear) October 6, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Tailored PPE for ‘SNL’ Promo with Chris Rock (Watch)
*Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with this COVID when it comes to performing tomorrow on “Saturday Night Live’s” season opener.
In one of two promos for the show, she pops in next to guest host Chris Rock in a face shield, gloves and form-fitting PPE suit, while Rock just rocks a “Rock” mask and short-sleeved button up.
The other promo plays on the theme from Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP” single when she asks Rock if he can “read her lips” through the mask.
Watch below.
Below, an SNL preview of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.
Disney Has Bad News: 28,000 Theme Park Workers Laid Off Because of Coronavirus
The prolonged coronavirus crisis in California has kept Disney‘s theme parks there completely closed and its Florida parks open with limited capacity has forced the company to announce that it will lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division.
In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, detailed several “difficult decisions” the company has had to make in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including ending its furlough of thousands of employees.
Shares of the company fell less than 2% after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Around 67% of the 28,000 laid off workers were part-time employees, according to D’Amaro. The company declined to break down the layoffs by individual park locations.
While Disney’s theme parks in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity, both California Adventure and Disneyland have remained shuttered in Anaheim, California.
The parks, experiences and consumer products segment is a vitally important part of Disney’s business. Last year, it accounted for 37% of the company’s $69.6 billion in total revenue, reports CNBC.
Disney’s memo to employees:
Team,
I write this note to you today to share some difficult decisions that we have had to make regarding our Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products organization.
Let me start with my belief that the heart and soul of our business is and always will be people. Just like all of you, I love what I do. I also love being surrounded by people who think about their roles as more than jobs, but as opportunities to be a part of something special, something different, and something truly magical.
Earlier this year, in response to the pandemic, we were forced to close our businesses around the world. Few of us could have imagined how significantly the pandemic would impact us — both at work and in our daily lives. We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would recover quickly and return to normal. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. And, as a result, today we are now forced to reduce the size of our team across executive, salaried, and hourly roles.
As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity.
As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.
Thank you for your dedication, patience and understanding during these difficult times. I know that these changes will be challenging. It will take time for all of us to process this information and its impact. We will be scheduling appointments with our affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days. Additionally, today we will begin the process of discussing next steps with unions. We encourage you to visit The Hub or the WDI Homepage for any support you may need.
For those who will be affected by this decision, I want to thank you for all that you have done for our company and our guests. While we don’t know when the pandemic will be behind us, we are confident in our resilience, and hope to welcome back Cast Members and employees when we can.
Most sincerely,
Josh D’Amaro
Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Product
