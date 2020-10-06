Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]

*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”

The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.

The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.

“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”

President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.