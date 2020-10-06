Arts & Culture
Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Dee Dee Bridgewater and More to Appear in TWIST2020 Voter Participation Campaign and Event
*Multiple award-winning recording artists Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Brenda Russell, Sheila E., Terri Lyne Carrington, India.Arie, Ledisi, Siedah Garrett, Lisa Fischer, and Lalah Hathaway have formed TWIST (Tuff Women In Strange Times), a dynamic coalition of superstar female talent to rally voters to the polls for Election Day 2020.
Together with special guest, noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis, they will all appear during a series of special voter encouragement videos under the banner TWIST2020.
The series kicks off today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with a very special motivational video vignette by the late poet, author, and activist Maya Angelou.
The campaign is live on www.twist2020.com, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.com. The series will culminate with a live virtual event titled “This Is Why I Vote” on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on www.twist2020.com, Instagram, Facebook.com, and Youtube.com. Viewers are encouraged to use #WeAreTWIST2020 on social media to engage.
MUST SEE: Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His 'Breathtaking Failures' in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
The brainchild of Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin, TWIST2020 will feature daily vignettes from each of these accomplished women about the theme “This Is Why I Vote,” citing the women who inspired them to political action. Sheila E. and Terri Lyne Carrington created special musical underscores for each video in the series; viewers can expect a few special musical flourishes as part of the other presentations. Also part of the series is the all-star video version of the song “L.O.V.E. (Let One Voice Emerge),” previously composed and recorded by Austin, Garrett, and other artists for 2013’s Voter Participation Center voter registration campaign.
Austin says TWIST aims to remind voters, particularly women, of the historic power they have to make a difference, especially in light of the September 18, 2020, passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “We’ve all got incredible stories about a school teacher, our mother, or her mother, or just other powerful women that influence our lives,” says the legendary pop and jazz artist. “We’ve got this election coming up. We have the power of the world in our hands, given to us by the women who came before us.”
Each of the participants in TWIST was chosen for her creativity, commitment to community, global awareness, and unique expression of ideas. “There’s this marvelous, incredible, sardonic humor that exists between all these women, and a frightening level of respect,” Austin continues. “If you’ve got extra super-duper powers, extra Black girl magic, then we need all of that plugged in together at the same time to empower others. I’m determined to change the mindset around this election.”
TWIST2020 is produced by Patti Austin, Tammy McCrary, Julie Bergman, and Gwendolyn Quinn.
For more information on the campaign, visit www.twist2020.com.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING
*Lenny Kravitz has had hit records and packed concert venues.
However, he admits that finding his sound and identity in the music business was a struggle, in an interview with Michelle Miller for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.
Kravitz opens up to Miller, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY, to talk about his childhood as the son of “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, his career, his relationship with Lisa Bonet of “The Cosby Show” and his new book, Let Love Rule, out next week.
“I didn’t want the book to be about rock stardom, fame or any of that,” Kravitz tells Miller. “This was about getting there, finding my voice.”
He writes that he lived a charmed childhood, enriched by his parents’ extraordinary circle of friends. Actress Cicely Tyson is his godmother, and Diahann Carroll is an honorary aunt. Kravitz recalls sitting on Duke Ellington’s lap while the famed artist played the piano. He says it was seeing a Jackson 5 concert that sparked his career.
INTERESTING & HISTORIC: Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
Yet, when he was starting out, Kravitz struggled to find himself as an artist. He tried blue contact lenses, and he changed his stage name to Romeo Blue.
“I was not comfortable with myself at the time,” he says.
“I just felt like there was David Bowie, and there was Prince and … Lenny Kravitz just didn’t fit in,” Kravitz says. “But the exercise of going outside of yourself, changing your look, changing your name – led me right back to myself. So it was a necessary part of the process. … I was enough. And my name was correct.”
CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.
Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.
source:
Richard Huff
[email protected]
Witches Are Real; They’re Everywhere! WATCH the Official Trailer for ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’
*From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) comes the fantasy adventure “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérable,” “Ocean’s 8”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” “The Shape of Water”), Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games” films, “The Lovely Bones”), with Kristin Chenoweth (TV’s “Glee” and “BoJack Horseman”) and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno (TV’s “Atlanta”) also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick (“Holmes & Watson”).
Reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.
CHECK THIS OUT: You Can Bet Your Last Money: 'Soul Train' Left Its Chicago's Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the screenplay is by Robert Zemeckis & Kenya Barris (TV’s “black-ish,” “Shaft”) and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). Zemeckis is also producing, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Luke Kelly. Serving as executive producers are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.
Zemeckis’s behind-the-scenes team includes a roster of his frequent collaborators, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”), production designer Gary Freeman, editors Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan, Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston (“Allied,” “Lincoln”), and Oscar-nominated composer Alan Silvestri (“Polar Express,” “Forrest Gump”).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, an Image Movers/Necropia/Experanto Filmoj Production, a Robert Zemeckis Film, “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES
Instagram: @WitchesMovie
Twitter: @HBOMax, @WBPictures
Facebook: @HBOMax, @WarnerBrosPictures
#TheWitchesMovie
#TheWitchesHBOMax
A witch is near… 🧙 To help you spot one, check out #TheWitchesMovie AR lens! Stream the #TheWitchesMovie on HBOMax October 22.
source:
CAMILLE L. SMITH
Manager, Multicultural Marketing | Warner Bros. Pictures
