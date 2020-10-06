Connect with us

Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)

Published

28 mins ago

on

Michelle Obama in “Closing Argument” video for the Joe Biden campaign

*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.

Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”

To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”

Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below:

Coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

donaldtrump
donaldtrump

COVID-stricken U.S. President Donald Trump stands for photo op after leaving Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020)

*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.

Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.

Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.

Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.

Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”

Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”

Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.

Obama/Trump/Political

Assault Charge for Trump Supporter who Punched Man For Playing YG’s ‘FDT’ at Rally (Watch)

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

5f7a34bd2b37a.image
5f7a34bd2b37a.image

Jason Lata

*Pro-Trump supporter Jason Lata was charged with assault after punching someone at an anti-Trump rally in Texas for his repeated playing of the YG song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump).”

TMZ reports that the rally was held Saturday outside of Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton, about an hour north of Dallas. Viral video of the incident shows 44-year-old Lata – without a mask – approaching the unidentified victim and demanding that he turn off “FDT,” which was blaring in the background. A nearby Trump supporter added, “You shouldn’t even be here, bud.”

When his shouted demands were declined, Lata’s turned to threats. “I’ll f**k you up,” he said before punching the man in the face, causing him to hit the pavement. “Get up, motherf**ker!” Lata shouted over him.

5f79516f0c2c9.image

Jason Lata’s mug shot

According to Denton police, the unidentified victim sustained an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth. Lata has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Watch the viral video below.

Obama/Trump/Political

Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Divider to Debate Against Lindsay Graham, Calls Out His SCOTUS Hypocrisy: ‘How Good Is Your Word?’ (Watch)

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

EjcYsO3WsAEd7Nt
EjcYsO3WsAEd7Nt

Jaime Harrison brings his own plexiglass divider to protect himself from his debate opponent Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was in close proximity to other Republican senators who recently tested positive for COVID-19

*Four days after a debate in which President Trump might have exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to COVID-19, South Carolina’s Democratic Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison wasn’t taking any chances.

“Tonight I am taking this seriously,” he said. “That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me — it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well. My two boys, my wife, my grandmother.”

That’s right, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider to the debate because Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have been exposed to the virus earlier in the week by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who serves on the committee and has tested positive.

The race between Graham and Harrison, in a state that voted for Trump by more than 14 percentage points, has been unexpectedly close, with multiple polls showing the candidates in a dead heat. The race has drawn national attention and raked in record-breaking campaign contributions.

During the debate, Harrison highlighted how Graham was so vocal about joining fellow Republican lawmakers in refusing to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election, but is now pushing to confirm Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the November 3 election.

“Senator, you said ‘use my words against me,'” Harrison said, pointing to remarks made by Graham in 2016 when he was asked about the issue. “Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. … How good is your word?” he asked.

At one point, Harrison told Graham, “Just be a man of it, and stand up and say, ‘You know what? I changed my mind.'”

Watch highlights below, followed by video of the entire debate, the two candidates recapping their performance and an MSNBC interview with Harrison about this debate.

