Today’s Video
Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.
Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”
She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”
To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”
Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below:
Coronavirus
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.
Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.
Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.
Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.
Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”
Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i
— Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020
Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.
In med school, one of the signs you’re taught to look for in a patient with respiratory distress is the recruitment of the “strap muscles,” those muscles that flex in your neck when you can’t breathe.
This is not how a healthy man breathes. https://t.co/aXoXFRuQ9W
— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 6, 2020
For medical trainees:
this is a great demonstration of “accessory muscle use” (look at the neck and the chest wall) that usually can outwardly indicate internal respiratory pathology https://t.co/psy3V1aYUG
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 6, 2020
Also for medical trainees, if you see someone breathing like this, go get your resident or attending. Like post haste
— Happy PA Week! Blitzy 🩺🏴☠️🎃 (@Blitz_y) October 6, 2020
I’ve had asthma my whole life. I recognized that look of struggling to breath right away. Felts sorry for him for a second there, knowing what that feels like.
— Daniel Bear (@ProfDanBear) October 6, 2020
Obama/Trump/Political
Assault Charge for Trump Supporter who Punched Man For Playing YG’s ‘FDT’ at Rally (Watch)
*Pro-Trump supporter Jason Lata was charged with assault after punching someone at an anti-Trump rally in Texas for his repeated playing of the YG song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump).”
TMZ reports that the rally was held Saturday outside of Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton, about an hour north of Dallas. Viral video of the incident shows 44-year-old Lata – without a mask – approaching the unidentified victim and demanding that he turn off “FDT,” which was blaring in the background. A nearby Trump supporter added, “You shouldn’t even be here, bud.”
When his shouted demands were declined, Lata’s turned to threats. “I’ll f**k you up,” he said before punching the man in the face, causing him to hit the pavement. “Get up, motherf**ker!” Lata shouted over him.
According to Denton police, the unidentified victim sustained an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth. Lata has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Watch the viral video below.
Obama/Trump/Political
Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Divider to Debate Against Lindsay Graham, Calls Out His SCOTUS Hypocrisy: ‘How Good Is Your Word?’ (Watch)
*Four days after a debate in which President Trump might have exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to COVID-19, South Carolina’s Democratic Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison wasn’t taking any chances.
“Tonight I am taking this seriously,” he said. “That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me — it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well. My two boys, my wife, my grandmother.”
That’s right, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider to the debate because Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have been exposed to the virus earlier in the week by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who serves on the committee and has tested positive.
The race between Graham and Harrison, in a state that voted for Trump by more than 14 percentage points, has been unexpectedly close, with multiple polls showing the candidates in a dead heat. The race has drawn national attention and raked in record-breaking campaign contributions.
During the debate, Harrison highlighted how Graham was so vocal about joining fellow Republican lawmakers in refusing to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election, but is now pushing to confirm Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the November 3 election.
“Senator, you said ‘use my words against me,'” Harrison said, pointing to remarks made by Graham in 2016 when he was asked about the issue. “Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. … How good is your word?” he asked.
At one point, Harrison told Graham, “Just be a man of it, and stand up and say, ‘You know what? I changed my mind.'”
Watch highlights below, followed by video of the entire debate, the two candidates recapping their performance and an MSNBC interview with Harrison about this debate.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]