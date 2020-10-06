Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)

*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.

Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”

To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”

Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below: