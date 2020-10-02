Events
YOU’RE Invited to Robert ‘Kool’ Bell’s 70th B-day Party in New Jersey on Oct. 11!
*Dear Friends:
On behalf of the Kool Kids Foundation, Hakim Bell and Muhammad Bell, YOU are invited to the 70th birthday celebration for Robert “Kool” Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang.
The event will take place on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at the Par 440 Restaurant & Lounge (440 Parsonage Hill Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078 – near the East Orange Golf Course). Reserved admission is $50.00 per person and includes a complimentary glass of Le Kool champagne.
Proceeds from the celebration will benefit the Kool Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Robert “Kool” Bell and his departed wife, Sakinah Bell. The goal of the organization is to help cultivate music education for our youth, which in turn will inspire and encourage kids to share with their communities what they’ve learned, thus creating more productive individuals.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, reservations for this event are limited. For those who are not attending, we ask that donations can be sent to the Kool Kids Foundation
https://www.koolkidsfoundation.org/donate
Thank you.
EVENT BRITE INVITATION LINK HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/70th-birthday-celebration-for-robert-kool-bell-of-kool-the-gang-tickets-123062026835
source:
Angelo A. Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
www.dxxnyc.com
[email protected]
Entertainment
FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
*The first teaser trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video was released Monday ahead of its Friday, Oct. 2 premiere.
The event features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia plus a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith.
All are showing off the latest savage styles on the runway, “offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality,” as Amazon puts it in a press release.
Watch the hot-off-the-press teaser below:
Events
The Kingdom of Yahweh Turns 10: King Yahweh Celebrates with Miami Birthday Bash
*(Miami, Florida) — The Kingdom of Yahweh, a faith-based organization that serves people of all nationalities, celebrated its tenth anniversary in grand style with a party for the ages over the weekend of September 18-20, 2020. The invitation-only event, held in a palatial, white, exclusive, lakefront mansion in Miami, Florida also doubled as the 50th birthday bash for King Yahweh, its leader.
“I would like to thank you all for the birthday wishes, gifts, and love,” said the imperial majestic king. “My weekend was super amazing and I appreciate you all for making it possible,” he told the party-goers which included Shay Johnson, star of the popular TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”
Johnson arrived at the party in style, in a splendid Rolls Royce with a personal driver at the helm, courtesy of King Yahweh. He loves to roll out the red carpet for his guests and it was no different for the reality TV show beauty. In a Facebook post, she raved about the excellent and superior service she received from the king, saying it was the best royal treatment she has ever had. He presented her with a gold necklace bearing the Kingdom of Yahweh’s emblem on it.
Ms. Johnson felt very special in the mansion as she posed for pictures and chatted with a multitude of people. She felt like the most special person on earth by the King’s staff and guests while the music played softly in the background as people laughed and dined on exquisite foods.
JUICY GOSSIP: RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’
It is written, “In my father’s house, there are many mansions.” If heaven was on earth, the scenes from this incredible mansion have to be quintessential to the ones mentioned in God’s word. The 4-story home is indeed fit for a king. Replete with a gorgeous black Baby Grand piano, a classical pianist tickled the ivory as people gleefully celebrated the double honor, and each other, for making it through life as we deal with several pandemics at once, including race.
Attendees relished in the way people can live and love in this life—and not have to wait to die and go to heaven to experience. With two beautiful white Rolls Royce cars, a black Mercedes G-wagon, and an assortment of other high profile cars present, it left some in attendance in awe that this was happening at a social for an organization that takes pride in bringing joy into the lives of the less fortunate.
In 2015, King Yahweh was enstooled as a chief (king) in Ghana. He reigns over several territories in the nation. He is the first person in Ghana’s history to be enstooled in two different villages. He is responsible for actress LisaRaye becoming enstooled as a queen mother in Ghana. The elegant ceremony was held in a red carpet affair in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. It coincided with the King’s and LisaRaye’s birthdays. It was such a big deal, the Wendy Williams Show covered it twice in the same week on her national TV show.
The Kingdom of Yahweh believes in identifying with people where they are today, and not judging them by the issues of life, but offering to be a light in their lives moving forward. “We want to help nurture people’s souls, no matter what walk of life they come from,” asserted the King. “Regardless of race, creed, culture, or religious beliefs, we serve as freedom’s global bridge to peace and prosperity for all nations to connect, network, and collaborate in fostering a better tomorrow for all people.”
Because of that mindset, the Miami mansion party welcomed guests from various walks of life. It gave a glimpse into what heaven is like: luxurious, fun-loving, and filled with people of different ethnicities and religious backgrounds loving on one another. With bases in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami, the Kingdom of Yahweh is constantly putting forth efforts to show love to people while they live, and not wait until a tragedy strikes.
To learn more, visit TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.
source:
Lisa Smith
[email protected]
Entertainment
Lukevision, Underground Hits, Twelve27 Heads to Speak at ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 1-3pmPT at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom video conferencing the heads of two record labels, two management companies and a music producer to speak on the Professional Panel. The conference offers a “Q and A Session” with the panelists, a “professional talent showcase,” and a “national talent competition.” One winner from each category – singer, songwriter, dance or acting – in the competition will be selected by the panel to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lukevision Enterprises was founded in 2001 by Will Luke and is a management company and record label with a current roster that includes Netherland Hip-Hop/Pop singer/songwriter Odillia (pictured bottom right) and five year-old Los Angeles singing prodigy Lil’ Matick. Odillia is currently promoting her new single “End of the World” featuring rapper Lil’ Keed, a nice club single of eternal love and is produced by Robert Watson (Twelve27 Production). Odillia relocated to Los Angeles from her home in the Netherlands after winning Holland’s “Got Talent” reality competition, and immediately signed with Lukevision. Her single “End of the World” is accompanied by a music video. Lil’ Matick is currently promoting his debut single “I Love Hugs!.” Written by the young singer, “I Love Hugs!” is also accompanied by a music video that is certainly made for kids his age. His father is Will Luke, a 20 year music industry executive from Ohio, now living in Los Angeles. Luke has worked with Snoop Dogg, Jodeci, Nipsey Hussel, Don Omar and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Odillia will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles 21st annual “ULMII” Entertainment Conference during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom between 1-3pmPT.
Underground Hits Production, founded and headed by D. Baldwin (www.UGHIts.com) is a management company, record label and marketing group. Its roster consist of managing R&B singing sensation Eli (pictured bottom left), rapper Y.F.R.S., and Hip-Hop singer, songwriter, rapper and model Gxlden Doll aka Gene$i$ (pictured top). It also includes handling marketing for Motor Sports’ Richard Petty and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace. The 19 year-old Kansas City native, Gxlden Doll, has garnered four nominations from Kansas City’s “People’s Choice Awards” – “Best Female Vocalist,” “Best Female Rapper,” “Best Make-Up Artist,” and “Best Model.” Both Gxlden Doll and Eli will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles “ULMII” Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmPT during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom.
Will Luke (Lukevision Enterprise), Robert Watson (Twelve27 Productions), and D. Baldwin (Underground Hits Production), are sponsors of the “Professional Talent Showcase.” The three veteran industry executives will serve on the “professional panel” along with Digital Publisher Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com); Television Personality and Model Melody Trice, host of “The Melody Trice Show” (www.MelodyTrice.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, who is also a film producer at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Lukas Rossi, winner of the CBS “Rock Star: Supernova” reality competition (www.LukasRossi.com), and multi-award winning Actor (PBS, DreamWorks)/Filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie) Anthony Michael Hobbs, also founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” and the “ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth” (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com).
You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, and for Zoom video conferencing access link/number.
# # #
Freelance Associates
562-424-3836
Long Beach, CA 90807
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
