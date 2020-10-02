YOU’RE Invited to Robert ‘Kool’ Bell’s 70th B-day Party in New Jersey on Oct. 11!

*(Miami, Florida) — The Kingdom of Yahweh, a faith-based organization that serves people of all nationalities, celebrated its tenth anniversary in grand style with a party for the ages over the weekend of September 18-20, 2020. The invitation-only event, held in a palatial, white, exclusive, lakefront mansion in Miami, Florida also doubled as the 50th birthday bash for King Yahweh, its leader.

“I would like to thank you all for the birthday wishes, gifts, and love,” said the imperial majestic king. “My weekend was super amazing and I appreciate you all for making it possible,” he told the party-goers which included Shay Johnson, star of the popular TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Johnson arrived at the party in style, in a splendid Rolls Royce with a personal driver at the helm, courtesy of King Yahweh. He loves to roll out the red carpet for his guests and it was no different for the reality TV show beauty. In a Facebook post, she raved about the excellent and superior service she received from the king, saying it was the best royal treatment she has ever had. He presented her with a gold necklace bearing the Kingdom of Yahweh’s emblem on it.

Ms. Johnson felt very special in the mansion as she posed for pictures and chatted with a multitude of people. She felt like the most special person on earth by the King’s staff and guests while the music played softly in the background as people laughed and dined on exquisite foods.

It is written, “In my father’s house, there are many mansions.” If heaven was on earth, the scenes from this incredible mansion have to be quintessential to the ones mentioned in God’s word. The 4-story home is indeed fit for a king. Replete with a gorgeous black Baby Grand piano, a classical pianist tickled the ivory as people gleefully celebrated the double honor, and each other, for making it through life as we deal with several pandemics at once, including race.

Attendees relished in the way people can live and love in this life—and not have to wait to die and go to heaven to experience. With two beautiful white Rolls Royce cars, a black Mercedes G-wagon, and an assortment of other high profile cars present, it left some in attendance in awe that this was happening at a social for an organization that takes pride in bringing joy into the lives of the less fortunate.

In 2015, King Yahweh was enstooled as a chief (king) in Ghana. He reigns over several territories in the nation. He is the first person in Ghana’s history to be enstooled in two different villages. He is responsible for actress LisaRaye becoming enstooled as a queen mother in Ghana. The elegant ceremony was held in a red carpet affair in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. It coincided with the King’s and LisaRaye’s birthdays. It was such a big deal, the Wendy Williams Show covered it twice in the same week on her national TV show.

The Kingdom of Yahweh believes in identifying with people where they are today, and not judging them by the issues of life, but offering to be a light in their lives moving forward. “We want to help nurture people’s souls, no matter what walk of life they come from,” asserted the King. “Regardless of race, creed, culture, or religious beliefs, we serve as freedom’s global bridge to peace and prosperity for all nations to connect, network, and collaborate in fostering a better tomorrow for all people.”

Because of that mindset, the Miami mansion party welcomed guests from various walks of life. It gave a glimpse into what heaven is like: luxurious, fun-loving, and filled with people of different ethnicities and religious backgrounds loving on one another. With bases in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami, the Kingdom of Yahweh is constantly putting forth efforts to show love to people while they live, and not wait until a tragedy strikes.

To learn more, visit TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.

