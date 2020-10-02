Today’s Video
Jhené Aiko Performs at Home for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series (Watch)
*Jhené Aiko kicks off NPR Music’s Tiny Desk “home” concerts, which is “bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.”
Per NPR:
Aiko coasts through an eight-song medley that plays like the ultimate nod to her legions of fans, who’ve been begging for a Tiny Desk for a long time. Her latest album, “Chilombo,” released just before the pandemic hit the U.S., doubled down and leaned into the therapeutic nature of her songs — and that same aesthetic fuels her Tiny Desk.
Backed by an ensemble of masked players, Aiko bookends her set with a sound bath of singing bowls that’s peace personified through sound.
SET LIST: “Lotus (Intro)” “Stranger” “Do Better Blues” “To Love & Die” “Born Tired” “W.A.Y.S.” “Summer 2020” “Eternal Sunshine”
MUSICIANS: Jhené Aiko: vocals Julian Le: keys Bubby: bass Gracie Sprout: harp Brain Warfield: percussion
Watch below:
NEW TRAILER: Horror Satire: Hulu Original Film BAD HAIR (Premiering October 23) / Watch!
*It’s time to celebrate National Hair Day with the official trailer for Hulu’s upcoming film BAD HAIR. The film will premiere on October 23rd, only on Hulu.
Synopsis: In this horror satire set in 1989, BAD HAIR follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
Cast: Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoa, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, Usher Raymond
BAD HAIR is written and directed by Justin Simien. Simien also serves as a producer alongside Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Executive Producers include Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott. The film is produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.
source:
Allied Global Marketing
NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]
*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.
“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”
We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA.
READ MORE: Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.
“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”
Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “
As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.
Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above.
BLIND ITEM: Wealthy Man is Experimenting on a Nation
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list very wealthy guy who I have written about in this space before, who pays off PR companies and media companies with donations to their charities through his famous one, is at it again. This time the donation is to a group that defends certain practices half a world away. The reason they do so is because this very wealthy man through one of his companies is using the population in that region of the world as guinea pigs.
The people just don’t know it. They are fighting against the company and the wealthy man but not for the reasons they should. He is messing with their food to see if it is safe for humans to consume it. If it is, then it goes to the rest of the world. If it isn’t, they move on and try something else. Is this really the guy you want in charge of dealing with the world’s health issues?
Can you name this very wealthy guy that all of you know?
