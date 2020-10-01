Television
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar Tries Some Tea to Get Snatched! [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of Tamar Braxton’s ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on the singer’s journey to turn her life around.
This week, Tamar is caught in the middle of a disaster between her new boo and the path to relaunch her music career. Cameras roll while David fights to protect Tamar from witchcraft.
In the clip above,Tamar wants to lose weight with diet tea. Will the tea give her what she wants?
Watch “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” Thursdays at 9/8c.
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
Show ‘Em How We Do It Now! Happy 78th B’Day to Herb Fame of Peaches & Herb [EUR Video Throwback]
*There were many Peaches in Peaches & Herb throughout the decades, but only one Herb. And today is his 78th birthday.
Born Herbert Feemster on Oct. 1, 1942, in the Anacostia section of Washington D.C. , Herb changed his last name to Fame and got his start in the music business after graduating from Roosevelt High School.
While working in a record store, he crossed paths with musician and record producer Van McCoy, who would go on to record the iconic disco staple “The Hustle” in 1975.
WATCH THIS: Steve Harvey and Toby Nwigwe Discuss His Powerful, Spiritual Music on STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
Van McCoy ended up signing Herb to Columbia subsidiary Date Records and paired him up with Francine “Peaches” Barker, who had been part of a trio on the label called The Sweet Things under her stage name Francine Day.
From McCoy’s recordings of Fame and Barker – now called Peaches & Herb – came the single, “We’re in This Thing Together,” which was a flop — until months later in December of 1966, when a St. Louis disc jockey played the single’s B-side, a revival of the 1934 hit “Let’s Fall in Love.”
“Let’s Fall in Love” became a hit, and was followed in the next two years by several albums and singles, including the hits “Close Your Eyes,” “Love Is Strange” and “For Your Love.”
Although their careers were taking off around their media image as the “Sweethearts of Soul,” Barker got tired of her years on the road and decided to retire from the duo. Enter singer Marlene Mack (aka Marlene Jenkins), who became the new “Peaches” on stage, while Barker’s vocals remained on all of the duo’s recordings for Date Records.
Herb ended the act in 1970 and took a hard left turn by enrolling in the D.C. police academy. He was a full time police officer until 1976, when he decided to jump back into the music business with a fresh new Peaches. His mentor McCoy suggested local D.C. talent Linda Greene, whose musical training took place at DC’s Sewell Music Conservatory. Fame met Greene and the two hit it off, becoming the most successful Peaches and Herb incarnation of the three to date.
Their first of seven albums together, “Peaches & Herb,” was produced by McCoy for MCA Records and generated the lone hit single, “We’re Still Together.”
Next, Peaches & Herb signed with MVP/Polydor and released the album “2 Hot,” which went gold. It’s first single, “Shake Your Groove Thing,” also went gold and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1979.
The follow-up single was the triple platinum, Grammy-nominated hit “Reunited.” With a wink to the 1960s Peaches & Herb hit “United” (originally recorded and made a hit by The Intruders), “Reunited” reached No. 1 on both the Hot 100, the Billboard R&B chart, and in Canada. It was nominated for a Song of the Year Grammy in 1980.
Subsequent albums with Polydor produced several more hits, including the wedding staple, “I Pledge My Love.”
After changing labels again to the Entertainment Company, Fame and Greene released their seventh and final album in 1983. Scoring only one minor hit, the duo decided to call it quits. Fame returned to law enforcement and joined the U.S. Marshals Service in 1986 as a deputized court security officer at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
Herb Fame recruited at least five more Peaches in subsequent years, including the first non-black Peaches. He continues to tour and perform with the Peaches du jour…
But never quite matched the success of his run with Peaches #3, Linda Greene.
Steve Harvey and Toby Nwigwe Discuss His Powerful, Spiritual Music on STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with Nigerian-American rapper from Houston (TX) Toby Nwigwe to discuss his powerful, spiritual music which has garnered attention from Michelle Obama, Dave Chappelle, Michael B. Jordan, Chance the Rapper, and many more.
With no record label and no promotion, his song “Try Jesus” swept the nation this Summer and reached #2 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, plus #12 on the Billboard music chart.
Watch the new episode above.
- Episode Title: Tobe Nwigwe Has the Power of Music and Faith
- Description: This summer, musician Tobe Nwigwe earned much-deserved attention after he released his powerful song, “Try Jesus”. Steve couldn’t wait to talk to Tobe about the art, passion, and power behind his incredible music.
THIS IS INTERESTING: Charlamagne tha God Claims Big Sean Signed ‘Terrible Contract’ with Kanye, Owed $3 Million [VIDEO]
Highlights from the episode include:
- Toby Nwigue on what went into releasing “Try Jesus” without a label, promotion or marketing:
- “I just think the way the music industry is set up is perfect for independents right now, especially if you have a vision.”
- Toby Nwigue on the message behind his viral video for Breonna Taylor:
- “Very simple – stop killing Black people. And arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. It’s been taking way too long.”
- Steve Harvey on why the message in “Try Jesus” spoke to him, and how it relates back to the love of his mother:
- “I have been throwing hands my whole life. My mother has been gone for 23-years.
- “I was in a skating rink in Detroit when I was 53 years old…a dude, joking, said something about my mama. We was in the skating rink busy!”
- “The rule at my house was, you could never say nothing about my mother.”
Charlamagne tha God Claims Big Sean Signed ‘Terrible Contract’ with Kanye, Owed $3 Million [VIDEO]
*Kanye West recently took aim at the music industry, dubbing it “modern-day slavery,” over the contracts artists are forced to sign, but Charlamagne tha God claims the rapper is taking advatange of his own musicians.
“When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights,” Kanye tweeted last month. He later vowed to return the 50 percent share of masters he has of artists signed to his label G.O.O.D. Music.
One of those artists, Big Sean, told West in a tweet that the move would “help so much.”
Charlamagne claims Big Sean signed a “terrible contract” with Kanye and that he is owed millions.
“The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable,” Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. “It lets me know that he really is a healed individual because Kanye West—I hope one day Big Sean tells his story. Just know, Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lotta money, and he’s got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”
READ MORE: She’s Done it! Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth to First Child
Big Sean says Kanye/Def Jam only gave him a $15,000 advance when he was signed in 2008
(@fatjoe IG) pic.twitter.com/efEhmSHQSp
— Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) September 24, 2020
He went on to say… “That’s right, Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties,” said Charlamagne. “Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean. … Brothers, we have to stop doing that to each other ’cause we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you’re not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your own people, ‘Ye.”
Charlamagne also addressed the situation with Andrew Schulz on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, saying he explained Kanye: “‘What you’re not telling people is that you negotiated with Def Jam/Universal four different times, and you chose the money over your masters every single time,” he told West, Complex reports. “You’re not telling people that you own the masters of Yeezus and every album of yours after that. And you weren’t telling the people that you owned the artists on G.O.O.D. Music’s masters as well, at least half of them.”
Hear mor from Charlamagne about it via the YouTube video above.
Meanwhile, earlier, we reported …
Kanye attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts on Twitter last month, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he posted before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screengrabs of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
