THE REAL: The Hosts On Voter Suppression & ATL Mayor on Police ‘Reimagining’
*On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the hosts of The Real discuss a report from the UK’s Channel 4 News, which says that in 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign targeted 3.5 million Black Americans with negative ads about Hillary Clinton to try and deter them from voting.
Co-host Adrienne Houghton points out that this is proof of how important the Black vote is, and co-host Garcelle Beauvais mentions that this is why this year it is more important than ever for the Black vote to come out to be counted.
Co-host Loni Love shares her feeling that the Clinton campaign did not do enough outreach to Black men. She feels the Biden campaign is doing a better job, but they still need to get Black men on board with voting.
Co-host Jeannie Mai reflects on her big week on Dancing With The Stars, and explains how dedicating her dance to fiancé Jeezy helped get her through her anxiety.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms visits and gives her opinion on the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor and whether the transcripts should be released. She also talks about how she doesn’t agree the that police departments should be defunded, but should be “reimagined.”
And Patricia Heaton drops in to talk about her new book, Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention, and reveals that her habit of organizing during the pandemic has her calling herself “Marie Kondo on steroids!”
The Ladies On How Voter Suppression Proves How Valuable The Black Vote Is
If You’re Going To Win, You Need The Black Vote
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Would Like To Hear Those Grand Jury Tapes From Louisville
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms On “Reimagining” Vs. “Defunding” The Police
Adrienne Houghton: This is proof of how important the Black vote counts, of how important the Black vote is. If it wasn’t important and it didn’t matter and your vote didn’t count, they would not be doing this. They would not be going out of their way to make sure that you don’t vote. So let that sink in and the fact that obviously Hillary Clinton did not win, and that it may be due to the fact that those people didn’t vote – you can be a part of the change this time around.
Garcelle Beauvais: Just when you think they can’t go any lower – they do! I mean it’s unbelievable! Voter suppression! The fact that they’re so worried that our vote is so powerful, that they go out of their way, to make sure that we don’t vote, to target us, to – they’re calling it “deterrence,” that’s where they sort of single out the Hispanics, the Blacks, Asians – anybody that they can stop from voting, or not accounting your vote, right? And I feel like how does this man sleep at night? How does this administration feel ok about what they’ve done? And I feel like I’m always shocked, but then I don’t know why I am because it’s always something else, something else. So this is why this year is more important than ever for the Black vote to be counted, for us to come out in droves, to shout, to scream, and to get, you know, our vote counted.
Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch
*Queen Latifah is a big fan of Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship!
The “Girls Trip” star was all smiles as she dished about the charismatic couple’s romance while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles.
“They are funny, is what they are!” she said. “I’m so happy for them! Knowing him and knowing her, I can only imagine the conversations they must have. I know she keeps him on his toes so much, and they probably just laugh so much! I know they’re crazy together!”
The Emmy-winning actress also discussed her partnership with the American Lung Association to host the first-ever livestream benefit #Act4Impact, which will raise money for the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.
Tune into Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET for the two-hour event. Donations can also be made at lung.org/act4impact.
Family Members’ Domestic Violence Murders ‘MOVE’ a Mother to Act-The Story on ID’s ‘Impact of Murder’ Thursday (10/1) (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
OCTOBER IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH
*Each year, the month of October brings Domestic Violence Awareness to the forefront. The finale of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) “Impact of Murder” kicks off this important month by profiling Corrinna Martin, who lost two daughters and a granddaughter to domestic violence. The episode called “There’s No Winning in Murder,” premieres Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
In a phone interview with the EUR, Martin said that while she may not have been ready to tell her story on camera, she knew it was something she had to do.
“I was completely skeptical because we as black and brown women are not treated and depicted the way we should be or respected in the media the way we should be,” Martin said. “But after talking with one of the executive producers, she assured me it would be done very respectfully with sensitivity to myself, my family, and our devastation.”
She continued, “I knew I had to speak on behalf of my daughters (Alyssiah Wiley and Chaquinequea Brodie) and my granddaughter (My’Jaeaha Richardson). But (doing the show) was also to be an example to women that we have to be extremely careful (with dating and domestic violence), especially our black and brown women.”
Hailing from West Haven, Connecticut, Martin’s harrowing story began in early 2013 when her daughter Alyssiah, who was in college, was murdered and dismembered. After it was discovered that Alyssiah suffered from a pattern of abuse by a boyfriend, just a few short months later Martin set up the domestic violence program Mothers of Victim Equality (M.O.V.E. Inc.) to help other victims.
“When Alyssiah was murdered, I vowed that she would not be another black woman forgotten,” Martin said.
It was hard to find justice for Alyssiah’s murder because due to a lack of physical evidence against the suspect, two trials resulted in hung juries. Just weeks before the third trial, an additional tragedy struck – another of Martin’s daughter’s (Chaquinequea) and granddaughter were killed in yet a second domestic violence situation. What keeps Martin going is having faith in a higher power and the memory of her family members.
“It’s their spirit, drive, and tenacity they had for life – that’s what’s driving me,” Martin said. “It’s not going to stop.”
Ironically, Chaquinequea was serving as the Vice President of M.O.V.E. when she was killed.
“The most dangerous time for a woman is getting out of a volatile situation,” Martin added. “I had to continue on. I don’t want another mother to go through this. There’s more that we can do instead of waiting until after the fact – promote proactivity, engage not just those that are around you but the community as a whole. Empower those that are in situations that feel like they can’t get out or want to get out but don’t have the means of getting out.”
If the pain of a second daughter and granddaughter being killed was not enough, Martin, the mother of four daughters altogether, said the legal system also failed them a second time.
“(Chaquinequea) knew about doing searches and background checks,” Martin said. “But I had to pivot in my plight and in our mission (at M.O.V.E.) to bring awareness, reeducation and to empower, encourage and engage. (I had) to propose a National Violent Offenders Registry petition because the person she was dating had multiple offenses but they weren’t in the state that he lived in.”
Martin added that current offender registries are very limiting, which is why she hopes her proposal works.
“It wasn’t until afterwards that I found out (the suspect) did have a few charges but because they weren’t public knowledge (the information could not be found easily). I’m proposing a registry that’s free of charge so that it will be an excellent tool to safeguard our women, children, and communities from perpetrators who go from victim to victim.”
She continued, “There are so many specifics you have to know (middle name/place of birth) that it’s very frustrating. The more information you need, the more you have to pay. It’s like why do we have to pay for our safety? We have a right to protect ourselves and if we want our government to provide this most essential information then we need to do something in order to make them see and that’s why I created (the) petition on change.org. (Read about it and find it here).
The death of Martin’s family members causes pause because they are all African American females. Statistics show that black and brown women are affected by domestic violence more than their white counterparts. According to the Blackburn Center, black women are 2.5x more likely to be murdered than white women.
“The numbers are more overwhelming when you understand that it’s happening from black men to black women,” Martin said. “It’s highly important that the takeaway from our documentary is to be aware that because of the subtleties you may think that you are not in that kind of a situation. It’s not just physical abuse, it’s emotional, financial, and sexual.”
Martin continued, “They were very subtle for my girls. You don’t look for intimidation and being controlling as part of domestic violence. It falls under emotional, psychological, and physiological because when you’re beaten down physically and emotionally it takes a toll on your body. We get so disrespected and have this reputation as being the ‘angry black woman,’ (people) do not really understand the struggles we go through just to maintain our sanity throughout the day.”
Martin added that one factor that black women may be affected more by domestic violence is fear that her significant other may be another black man in the penal system.
“Yes, it plays a lot on not putting them in the system. I talk about not carrying your perpetrators guilt. And that’s what we do a lot of times. We want to be mothering and understanding of our mate’s plight but at the same time we’re the ones getting beat down.”
ID’s “Impact of Murder” – “There’s No Winning in Murder” airs on Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
For more information on Corrinna Martin’s M.O.V.E. Inc. organization, go here.
If you or a family member is a victim of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse, find agencies in your state/country by going to HotPeach Pages and get the help you need.
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Stacy Feels No Connection Between the Dancers [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive look of the upcoming episode!
In the clip above, Stacy doesn’t feel there’s enough connection between the dancers she’s hired to perform at her wedding. Will they be able to get it together and meet all of her demans? Check out the moment via the YouTube video above.
Elsewhere in the episode, Stacy’s shocking $100K wedding day breakdown leads to a missing bride, and lockdown bride Roxanne’s big deception puts her perfect day at risk when she pushes her bridesmaids and her father to the edge.ve.
Here’s more about this new season of “Bridezillas” the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Watch Bridezillas Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.
