Crease Conspiracy: Fold in Biden’s Shirt During Debate Pushed by Right Wingers as a ‘Wire’ (Watch)

*Hours before the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, right wing conspirators on the Internet tried to push a story that Biden was refusing an attempt by Trump’s camp to have a third party check the two candidates for earpieces to ensure that neither was being fed answers from their respective camps.

Today, the Internet idiocy continues with another attempt to paint Biden as incapable of debating without assistance. In video originally uploaded to Facebook by California man Jay Ashurst, footage filmed off the television screen zoomed in on a crease that formed in Biden’s shirt as he was reaching inside of his suit pocket. It was posted to suggest that the fold was actually a “wire,” inferring that the Democratic nominee was surreptitiously and unfairly in communication with his staff.

“He’s wearing a wire,” says a man narrating the video. “There it is, Biden’s wearing a wire. Why do you need a wire, bro? You’ve got a mic.”

When viewing the video in context via CSPAN, nationalfile.com notes that Biden “appears to have caused the fabric to come loose in his shirt while either adjusting his suit or scratching his shoulder. While some believe this is a wire, there are multiple moments where Biden’s shirt, which appeared to be starched, created a strong black line in other positions that could not be used to conceal a cable.

“At approximately the 1:02:00 mark of the version of the debate live streamed by CSPAN on YouTube, Biden’s adjustment and the mysterious dark object can both be seen in context.”

