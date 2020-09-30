Today’s Video
Crease Conspiracy: Fold in Biden’s Shirt During Debate Pushed by Right Wingers as a ‘Wire’ (Watch)
*Hours before the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, right wing conspirators on the Internet tried to push a story that Biden was refusing an attempt by Trump’s camp to have a third party check the two candidates for earpieces to ensure that neither was being fed answers from their respective camps.
Today, the Internet idiocy continues with another attempt to paint Biden as incapable of debating without assistance. In video originally uploaded to Facebook by California man Jay Ashurst, footage filmed off the television screen zoomed in on a crease that formed in Biden’s shirt as he was reaching inside of his suit pocket. It was posted to suggest that the fold was actually a “wire,” inferring that the Democratic nominee was surreptitiously and unfairly in communication with his staff.
“He’s wearing a wire,” says a man narrating the video. “There it is, Biden’s wearing a wire. Why do you need a wire, bro? You’ve got a mic.”
Watch below:
When viewing the video in context via CSPAN, nationalfile.com notes that Biden “appears to have caused the fabric to come loose in his shirt while either adjusting his suit or scratching his shoulder. While some believe this is a wire, there are multiple moments where Biden’s shirt, which appeared to be starched, created a strong black line in other positions that could not be used to conceal a cable.
“At approximately the 1:02:00 mark of the version of the debate live streamed by CSPAN on YouTube, Biden’s adjustment and the mysterious dark object can both be seen in context.”
Watch below:
Just to Be Clear: Obama Did Not ‘Leave’ Trump With Over 100 Federal Judge Vacancies (Video)
*Donald Trump inherited 88 district and 17 court of appeals vacancies from President Obama when he moved into the White House. Fourteen months later he proclaimed “when I got in we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed. I don’t know why Obama left that … Maybe he got complacent.”
He repeated the claim Tuesday night during his first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying: “You know one of the reasons I’ll have so many judges? Because President Obama and him left me 128 judges to fill. When you leave office, you don’t leave any judges. That’s like you just don’t do that. They left 128 openings, and if I were a member of his party, because they have a little different philosophy, I’d say if you left us 128 openings you can’t be a good president, you can’t be a good vice president. But I want thank you because it gives us almost — it’ll probably be above that number. By the end of this term — 300 judges. It’s a record.”
What Trump fails to mention whenever he spouts this nonsense is that the Senate, under Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to confirm many of Obama’s judicial nominees, including his Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland, who was named to fill the vacancy left by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
In fact, McConnell actually chuckled about blocking Obama’s judicial choices during a 2018 appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.”
Under Trump’s presidency, McConnell now insists that there’s nothing “we can do …that’s more important … than confirming judges as rapidly as we get them.”
VP Nominee Kamala Harris fronts New Bloomberg-Backed Ad Campaign Targeting Black Floridians (Watch)
*Former New York mayor and ex presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is financing liberal activists in a campaign to attract Black voters in Florida, an important battleground state in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Trump.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris stars in the $3.4 million ad campaign led by Priorities USA and BlackPAC. In the spot, entitled One Nation, Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a major party presidential ticket, offers a hopeful message of unity to “heal our nation.” It will run on both broadcast and digital media beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Watch below:
According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden leads Trump 88 percent to 9 percent among registered Black voters. But Priorities, BlackPAC and other groups have noticed a dip in support among young Black voters and Black male voters for the Democratic ticket.
BlackPAC executive director Adrienne Shropshire said the ad campaign is seeking to remind Black people “what’s at stake for Black communities in this election and persuading skeptical voters that their vote holds the power to course-correct our nation.”
‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’
*Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris weighed in on President Trump’s reckless financial situation revealed in the bombshell New York Times story that outlined his chronic tax avoidance.
On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Rice said that Trump’s reported $421 million debt is “very much a national security concern, from a security clearance point of view. But also … for the reason that we don’t know who has leverage over him.”
Sen. Harris raised the same issue on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” asking Trump through the camera, “Who do you owe the money, too? And do you owe debt to any foreign nation? Do you owe anybody money who’s impacted by your decisions as President of the United States?”
Watch below:
