Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
*Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Hankison was fired from the department in June, three months after he and two other offifers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid on Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 shots. Taylor was hit several times and died on the scene. Hankison was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police as they entered the apartment unannounced and wearing plain clothing.
Last week, Hankison was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child.
Hankison fired through “a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window,” according to state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s indictment, CNN reports.
No other officers involved in the deadly raid at the apartment were charged.
Hankison was released on $15,000 bail shortly after he was arrested last week. As a condition of his bond, he will not be allowed to keep any firearms. His attorney claims he’s being threatened and wants a weapon to protect himself.
If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces three to 15 years in prison.
In the days since Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced that no murder charges would be brought against the officers connected toTaylor’s death, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage appears to show Hankison, walking into the crime scene after the shooting incident — a violation of police policy.
California Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Plowing Through Pro-Trump Protesters [VIDEO]
*A California woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a viral video showed her attempting to flee an angry crowd of suspected white supremacists during a “Caravan for Justice” event in Yorba Linda, Calif. on Saturday Sept. 26.
Tatiana Turner, 40, reportedly struck and injured demonstrators during a dueling protest with Black Lives Matter activists and pro-Trump supporters. As the violent white mob began to surround her car, she sped away and was later arrested without incident. According to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun, the man and woman who were hit were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per MSN.com.
Turner has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
This poor woman, Tatiana Turner. Was surrounded by suspected white supremacists and was merely trying to escape.
We don’t know all the #facts #MAGA #trump #Trump2020 #YorbaLinda #NoAntiBlackRacism @tariqnasheed @ProfBlacktruth @bobdabolino01 @TaureanReign @DeeTubman @Timsomor pic.twitter.com/iDZfdcKLIh
— #FirstThem NEWS🇺🇸 (@FirstThemNEWS) September 27, 2020
According to the official statement released by the police, “At approximately 3 pm, after several dispersal orders, a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals. The driver, believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice, continued to leave the parking lot and was detained a short distance away from the incident. The two people struck, a man and a woman believed to be at the protest, were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries but are expected to survive.”
Turner’s white sedan was pursued by dozens of protesters who smashed several of the car’s windows before she was laster detained by law enforcement a few blocks away. She is also facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said she was on the scene as part of the “Caravan for Justice” event.
“People had broken her windshield,” Anthony Bryson, who helped plan the event for the Urban Organizers Coalition, told The Associated Press. “She was trying to leave. She was in fear for her life.”
Video shows a crowd of people surrounding Turner’s car before she accelerates forward. The rear window is smashed out as she drives away (check out the clips above).
Turner will reportedly appear in court Tuesday (Sept. 29).
In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision / LOOK!
*Thousands of protesters marched through New York City on Wednesday night, angered by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
Protests began earlier this year after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and emboldened activists around the country to speak out against systemic racism. The recent protests also brought attention to Taylor’s case, who on March 13 was killed after police officers entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant and fired multiple shots at the unarmed 26-year-old.
On Wednesday, a firestorm of pain and outrage seemed to hit the United States all at once. Rallies and marches materialized like flash mobs with a purpose. Every voice had a face. Every face had a story. And at moments like this every story, journalists know, drips with humanity and challenges America’s conscience.
Two of the three Louisville officers in the case have not been charged with any crime. A third faces a charge of wanton endangerment, something demonstrators in New York saw as a slap on the wrist. They used far more colorful language, shouting to anyone who would hear.
The largest march began around Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where speakers expressed rhetoric about racial injustice, police abuse and a justice system broken beyond repair. And then the masses came, streaming into the plaza adjacent to the Barclays Center arena.
“Say Their Names!” and “Breonna’s Life Matters,” their signs read. Others bore obscenities directed at police. Shirts and masks did, too.
“No justice, no peace!” The too-familiar refrain of these protests.
And then the sea of people streamed out.
Both lanes of the Manhattan Bridge swelled with righteous anger, the route into lower Manhattan clogged. Police kept them safe, blocking vehicle traffic and arresting no one.
Some idled drivers honked their horns in encouragement. Others left their cars to mingle and shake hands, COVID-19 be damned.
As the groups moved up Manhattan’s famed avenues, New Yorkers sat watching from windows and fire escapes. Clapping, shouting, banging pots and pans. A mixture of pro and con shouted in the direction of the NYPD, still following behind, still keeping the peace.
They were hardly needed. Groups of bicyclists formed a protective buffer around protesters and guided car traffic away from the crowds for blocks and blocks and blocks.
“We’re going to keep coming out here,” one protester said, declining to give their name. “As long as this keeps happening, we’re going to keep coming.”
The post In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision appeared first on Zenger News.
Outrage Over Charles Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
*Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are catching heat on social media after saying the police killing of Breonna Taylor is different from George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
“It’s just bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said during NBA on TNT, referencing Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired a warning shot at people he thought were breaking into the home.
“So, like I said, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.”
READ MORE: The Real Hosts React to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision + Debra Messing and More
Charles Barkley says you can’t put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020
Barkley is now facing a flood of angry comments from social media users. And so is Shaq, after he agreed with the NBA star’s comments.
“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” O’Neal said. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”
Barkley went on to condemn calls to abolish and defund the police.
“I hear these fools on TV talk about ‘defund the police,’ we need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops, white neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods,” he said. “So that notion that they keep saying that, I’m like wait a minute who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? We need police reform.”
WATCH:
“We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap.”
– Charles Barkley
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 25, 2020
