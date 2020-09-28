BLIND ITEM: Murder For Hire

*Nene Leakes is speaking out about her exit from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” claiming she was “forced” off the show by Bravo executives.

In a Twitter exchange on Saturday, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below.

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said in the video posted on her YouTube channel earlier this month. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Leakes continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”

Following news of her exit, Bravo issued the following statement to PEOPLE, “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen reacted to Leakes’ departure from the hit Bravo franchise that made her famous.

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram post. “She is a gif and catchphrase machine.”

“Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA,” he added. “I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”