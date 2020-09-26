Entertainment
Debmar-Mercury & Will Packer’s ‘Central Ave’ Debuts in 200+ Markets This Weekend!
*Los Angeles and New York – Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip) will bring back the nationally syndicated, multicultural, investigative entertainment & pop culture magazine show CENTRAL AVE for the full 2020-21 season on Saturday, September 26, with two original weekly half-hour episodes.
Following a limited run last year, the half-hour series will air in 210 markets including on FOX Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS and The CW-Plus, delivering relevant entertainment and pop culture stories through a provocative, socially conscious and diverse lens.
MUST READ! Singer Raphael Saadiq on How He Coped with the Tragic Deaths of 4 Siblings
Veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross return to their historic roles as the first two women of color to host an entertainment magazine show.
“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”
Co-Creator Monique Chenault will serve as showrunner of Central Ave and, together with Packer and Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, executive producer.
“Painstakingly positioned to be an authority on what drives popular culture, Central Ave is fully committed to investigating and examining the entertainment, trends and celebrities that are making the greatest impact. The audience will get in-depth, comprehensive storytelling through a culturally diverse lens that stems from a richly diverse editorial team behind the scenes,” Chenault said about the vison of the show.
The series also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, formerly of TMZ, along with Kennedy- Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulaha and Zach Greenburg.
Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, “Central Ave will add a much-needed voice to this genre at such a critical juncture in our history. We’re proud to be collaborating with Will, Monique and the great team they have assembled for this breakthrough series that, above all else, we find to be informative and very entertaining.”
For further information and local listings, visit: https://centralavetv.com/
About Debmar-Mercury
Debmar-Mercury, an innovative leading media company specializing in syndication, network, cable and ancillary markets, produces and distributes The Wendy Williams Show and Central Ave, a co-production with producer Will Packer’s Will Packer Media. it has U.S. distribution rights to FremantleMedia North America’s Steve Harvey-hosted Family Feud and, starting in September 2020, Schitt’s Creek, the critically acclaimed half-hour, single-camera scripted comedy created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, which ranked as the No. 1 original series on Pop TV and scored the first-ever sweep of all comedy categories at this year’s Primetime Emmys. Other returning series include Caught in Providence, which it produces (together with Citylife Productions) and distributes, now in its second season in national syndication and on social media; Comedy Central’s off-Netflix episodes of BoJack Horseman from Michael Eisner’s privately held media and entertainment company, The Tornante Company; as well as U.S. distribution rights to the 10/90 sitcoms Debmar-Mercury pioneered including Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and spinoff Meet the Browns; Revolution/CubeVision’s Are We There Yet? (starring Ice Cube); and the Debmar-Mercury / Lionsgate Television comedy Anger Management (starring Charlie Sheen). Debmar-Mercury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), a premier next generation global content leader.
About Will Packer Media
Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience, with an urban millennial core. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.
Singer Raphael Saadiq on How He Coped with the Tragic Deaths of 4 Siblings
*In the late 1980s, Raphael Saadiq was the lead vocalist of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone!
He eventually branched out as a solo artist, and in recent years has drawn in a new audience in Netflix’s series, “Luke Cage (watch it above). He also served as executive producer of singer Solange’s hit album, “Seat at the Table.”
While it appeared Saadiq was sitting on top of the world, unbeknownst to many people was that he was dealing with the aftermath of losing four of his fourteen siblings at various junctures of in his life.
“My brother was murdered when I was seven,” Saadiq told The Guardian in an interview. “Then another brother OD’d on heroin. My other brother committed suicide because he couldn’t get off drugs. My sister was a singer who sang blues. A cop was chasing some kid through a residential neighborhood, and the kid killed her when he ran into her car.”
SO WHAT IS THIS? Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’: $500B to Black communities + Designate KKK, Antifa as ‘Terrorist Organizations’
Saadiq adds that through it all, he had to eventually sing and make records. Once he started, he didn’t want to stop or slow down, meaning that he was writing, singing, and recording such songs as “Little Walter,” “Feels Good,” “ Just Me and You,” “It Never Rains in Southern California” and other Tony! Toni! Tone! hits.
“I did it to kinda show people that you can have some real tough things happen in your life,” he said. “but you don’t have to wear it on your sleeve.”
First Look at ‘The Midnight Sky’ Starring and Directed by George Clooney / PHOTOS
*Get ready for another sci-fi thriller from Netflix. This one is called “The Midnight Sky” and it’s adapted from the book of the same name by Lily Brooks-Dalton. It stars and is directed by George Clooney.
Synopsis: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.
Film Release Date: December 2020
Format: Film
Director: George Clooney
Based on the Book By: Lily Brooks-Dalton
Screenplay By: Mark L. Smith
Producers: Grant Heslov, p.g.a., George Clooney, p.g.a., Keith Redmon, Bard
Dorros, Cliff Roberts
Executive Producers: Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, Greg Baxter
Cast: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone with
Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler, and introducing Caoilinn Springall
#TheMidnightSky
Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
*Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey seemingly has it all. But in a new interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley, Carey says it wasn’t always that way and opens up about her childhood struggles, her marriage to Tommy Mottola, her new memoir and her fans.
The interview will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Throughout the extreme challenges she faced, Carey says she was always focused on music and success.
“I always knew that I would do this, and it was just a matter of when it was going to happen,” Carey tells Pauley. “Because I came from, you know, a broken and dysfunctional family and without money or things that most people had.”
FOLKS ARE PISSED! Outrage Over Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
Carey, the youngest member of an interracial family, was 3 when her parents divorced. She lived with her mother, a trained opera singer, though they lived in near poverty. She tells Pauley she felt like an outsider, which she dealt with in her songs.
“Because when someone is visually ambiguous like myself, there’s a certain, there’s a lot of different misconceptions that come with that,” Carey says.
Carey also talks with Pauley about how her classmates treated her, including a sleepover with a clique of middle school girls that turned ugly.
“I was so excited and innocently thinking this is going to be great. And then, you know, I just felt utterly betrayed because they cornered me, in order to – just completely derail me and use words we don’t say,” Carey recalls.
Carey tells Pauley she deals with a lot of issues in her book The Meaning of Mariah Carey that she’s never talked about before, even with her closest friends.
Of her 1993 marriage to Sony Music CEO Tommy Mottola, Carey says she “did not have any power in that relationship.”
She was 23 and he was 44 when they married. They divorced five years later.
“I was a kid in his world, and I just kept making money for the company,” Carey says. “Just kept going in and making records and making records and writing songs and, you know, feeding the machine. And I was living a dream, but it was also a nightmare.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Carey also talks about songwriting, her movie “Glitter,” her personal 9/11 story, and that connection she has with her fans.
“There’s no way to describe the relationship that I have with my fans,” Carey says of the Lambs (as they’re called). “And no, it is not lip service. It is genuine gratitude for them, and for them validating my existence.”
CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.
Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.
