Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
Upon This Rock: Archaeologists Are Excavating One of America’s Oldest Black Churches (Video)
*Earlier this month, archaeologists in Colonial Williamsburg broke ground on a project set to unearth the history of First Baptist Church, one of America’s oldest black congregations.
The Virginia house of worship traces its roots to 1776, when a group of enslaved and free black people gathered to pray and sing at Green Springs, a plantation located a few miles outside of the colonial city. At the time, the United States had just declared its independence from Great Britain. African American individuals were forbidden from gathering in large groups, but they defied the law by conducting secret meetings in a brush arbor. According to Michael E. Ruane of the Washington Post, black preacher Reverend Moses was regularly whipped for leading such gatherings.
By 1791, enslaved tavern worker and preacher Gowan Pamphlet had grown the congregation to as many as 500 members, according to historian Linda H. Rowe. The church expanded even further after local white businessman Jesse Cole stumbled upon one of its outdoor services; Cole was reportedly so moved by the meeting that he offered the group use of his carriage house on Nassau Street. By 1828, notes NBC News, the physical church established at the site boasted more than 600 members.
A tornado destroyed this original structure—known as the Baptist Meeting House—in 1834. But a new brick building was constructed in 1856, and in 1863, the congregation was renamed the First Baptist Church. Throughout the 1860s, the church also served as a school for young black students. After Colonial Williamsburg purchased the property in 1955, the congregation relocated to a new building on Scotland Street, where it resides today. The original 19th-century structure was torn down, and the site was paved over.
Now, the church and its Let Freedom Ring Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the congregation’s history, are leading the charge to investigate the centuries-old site. Their work is all the more important because narratives about African Americans have long been left out of the city’s history, says Let Freedom Ring President Connie Matthews Harshaw.
“There’s a noticeable absence of the story of early African Americans in Williamsburg,” Harshaw tells the Post.
For many years, she adds, the tourist site “basically erased everything that has to do with African Americans.”
In May, archaeologists scanned the area with ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and found encouraging evidence of structures hidden below ground. Excavations are scheduled to last seven weeks and may be extended another year and a half depending on what the researchers discover.
New Biden/Harris Ad Addresses the Police Killing of Black People (Watch)
*Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a new ad Thursday that deals with police brutality and the systemic racism within the criminal justice system.
The ad will begin airing digitally on Thursday in the key battleground states of Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as on top cable TV networks beginning over the weekend.
The 60-second ad begins with the former vice president asking: “Why in this nation do Black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?”
“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality, from injustice, from racism and all of its manifestations,” says Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.
The ad goes on to highlight some of the ticket’s policy proposals, including the slashing of qualified immunity for police officers in an attempt to hold them accountable for misconduct.
Teyana Taylor Channels Malcolm X, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and More for New Video ‘Still’ (Watch)
*Teyana Taylor channels Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Elijah McClain and the mother of Emmitt Till in the poignant video for her new song, “Still.”
Taylor also directs the clip, which mixes real footage from Civil Rights marches, Black Panther demonstrations and Black Lives Matter protests with images of the singer dressed as the aforementioned notable figures who have either died or been affected by police killings. There are also shots of her dressed as Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton and late civil rights figure Malcolm X.
Malcolm X’s voice begins the video before names of recent Black and brown victims of police violence fil the screen in rapid succession.
Taylor sings: “I keep crying for love/ But it won’t wipe, won’t wipe my tears.”
The video ends with a black screen and the voice of Floyd calling out for his deceased mother.
