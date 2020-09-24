Trump Dismisses ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power,’ Slams Meghan Markle [VIDEO]

*During a White House press conference Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose to Joe Biden.

“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. He then suggested that “ballots are out of control.”

“You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

“I understand that, but people are rioting” the reporter countered. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?”

Trump replied, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he said.

“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Trump also made time to shade Meghan Markle.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Meghan and Prince Harry encouraging “people to vote for Joe Biden,” Trump said “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”

During their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, the royal couple urged voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

“What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” Harry added.

“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”