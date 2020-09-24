Social Heat
Kodak Black Goes Crying to Trump Begging to be Let Out of Prison
*Just shortly after it was announced that rapper Kodak Black had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture, he’s not taking even bigger steps to get out of the slammer.
According to TMZ, he’s now turning to Donald Trump for help, begging the President to commute his prison sentence or just help him out of prison. The news site notes that the rapper’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Trump, asking him to give Kodak a break.
In his petition obtained by TMZ lists a number of reasons why he should be let out. Cohen points out that Kodak was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in his federal gun case, and claims the average sentence for the same crime is 18 months. Kodak’s attorney’s also notes that he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami, repeating their earlier claim that Kodak was set up, tortured, humiliated, and possibly drugged.
THIS DUDE AGAIN: Ramsey Orta, Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Arrested Again
KY AG’s Defense of of Cops Who Killed Taylor is Bull Connor Rhetoric: BLM Founder
*It went down yesterday, but in case you missed it, for the record, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says his office determined that two of the three officers who fired their weapons were justified when they fatally shot Breonna Taylor.
Officer Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were returning fire and within their rights to defend themselves, according to Cameron, who spoke in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon at the Kentucky History Center shortly after a grand jury announced it was charging only one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
The grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment, all connected to Hankison firing his gun and endangering Taylor’s neighbors. None of the counts are for firing into Taylor’s apartment, or directly linked to her death.
Check out Cameron’s comments below.
MORE NEWS: Hartford Police Follow Viral Video of Black Woman’s Violent Arrest with Her ‘Apology’ During Booking (Watch)
In response to Cameron’s announcement, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza suggested on Wednesday that the Kentucky Attorney General is coming off like a notorious segregationist and racist from the civil rights era.
Garza’s comments came on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” after Cameron spoke about the grand jury’s decision to indict one of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death on three counts of wanton endangerment.
“I think what I saw this morning was a Bull Connor speech in 2020,” she said, referring to the former Alabama politician. “And you’re right,” she told MSNBC host Joy Reid, “unfortunately, it was being given by a Black prosecutor.”
We’re Here for This: A Rick James Mini-series (‘Brother’s Keeper’) is in Development
*Hollywood continues to show just how much it loves celebrity biopics—and funk/soul legend Rick James is reportedly up next.
It was recently confirmed that a seven-episode miniseries about the life of #RickJames and his brother/former manager LeRoi Johnson, is currently in development with a projected 2021 filming date.
According to @Shadow_Act, fans will finally get the chance to get an in-depth look at the wild and interesting life of Rick James, along with his brother and former manager LeRoi Johnson. The reported seven-episode miniseries titled “Brother’s Keeper” is from filmmaker Addison Henderson, who is working exclusively with Johnson to tell the authorized version of Rick James’ life. The project is set to focus on Rick and LeRoi’s early days before fame in the Buffalo projects to their worldwide achievements.
“Brother’s Keeper” is described as follows: “Growing up, [Rick James and LeRoi Johnson] could not have taken more different paths. Rick became a celebrated singer-songwriter, musician, and producer best known for hit songs “Super Freak” and “Mary Jane.” [While] LeRoi, a Georgetown Law graduate, pursued a legal career and worked his way up the political ladder in Washington, DC.
Read on for more …
THIS IS INTERESTING: ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: David Questions Goli [WATCH]
Business
Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well
*According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years.
However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking.
Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18.
Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say.
READ THIS: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
