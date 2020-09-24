Kodak Black Goes Crying to Trump Begging to be Let Out of Prison

*Just shortly after it was announced that rapper Kodak Black had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture, he’s not taking even bigger steps to get out of the slammer.

According to TMZ, he’s now turning to Donald Trump for help, begging the President to commute his prison sentence or just help him out of prison. The news site notes that the rapper’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Trump, asking him to give Kodak a break.

In his petition obtained by TMZ lists a number of reasons why he should be let out. Cohen points out that Kodak was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in his federal gun case, and claims the average sentence for the same crime is 18 months. Kodak’s attorney’s also notes that he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami, repeating their earlier claim that Kodak was set up, tortured, humiliated, and possibly drugged.

