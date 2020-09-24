Ramsey Orta, Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Arrested Again

*Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed the police killing of Eric Garner, has been arrested during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on gun possession charges.

According to the New York Post, Orta was pulled over around 2 a.m. for overly tinted windows, according to police. Cops allegedly found a 9mm handgun on him during the stop.

“They saw drugs, took him out of the car and found a gun,” a police source said.

He was taken into custody with charges pending, according to the report.

We previously reported… Orta was released from prison in May after serving four years on gun and drug charges.

A year after filming Garner’s fatal arrest, Orta expressed regret for getting involved because the public attention ruined his life, Time magazine reported.

“Sometimes I regret just not minding my business,” he said. “Because it just put me in a messed-up predicament.”

In 2016, he filed suit against the city, claiming he was arrested as payback for filming former NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s encounter with Garner.

Garner could be heard saying “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe” as Pantaleo used a department-banned chokehold to force him onto the sidewalk. He died shortly afterward.

Pantaleo was found guilty at a disciplinary trial, and fired in August 2019 without pension.

Earlier this year, New York lawmakers passed a bill named in honor Eric Garner that bans police use of chokeholds.

Gossip On This writes, “The bill ensures that any police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of a “chokehold or similar restraint” would be charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.”