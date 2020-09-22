Connect with us

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Killer Secrets

Published

7 mins ago

on

blind item

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The getting divorced rapper who is going to be asking for some child support money from his much more famous wife, has some new questions he needs to answer to authorities about the death of a man that knew some very intimate secrets about the rapper.

Can you name the rapper and his wife?

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Family Secrets Will Be Exposed

Published

1 day ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

blind item

 

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

 … The marriage is in trouble. The thing is though, if there is a split, there will be hundreds of Tweets exposing the reality family for everything under the sun and you can’t put that back in the closet. Every last secret. Plus, with recent events, I think there would be a very good chance of another suicide attempt. 

Can you name the couple and the reality TV family ?

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Mysterious Sex Tape

Published

4 days ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This permanent A+ list singing diva blames drugs on the sex tape she made with an A+ list celeb many years ago. The question of whether this recording still exists is something the celebrity has been very cagey about, but everyone is afraid to call his bluff. 

Can you name the diva and her alleged sextape partner?

Continue Reading

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister

Published

5 days ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A- list mostly television actor from a long running network show did something in entertainment prior to becoming an actor. Several times over the years he has been married to his wife, he has also hooked up with his wife’s sister. 

Can you name the actor and his wife?

Continue Reading

The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV

Trending