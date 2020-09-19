*“I was a producer first, that turned into a DJ,” said James Stringfellow aka JString about who he is. JString just released what he calls a “feel good” album titled “JString’s Magical Manifestation of the Feel Good Groove.” “I’ve been doing this for a while. My DJing is musical. I’m a producer not a beat-maker. What I noticed is a complete turn full circle.”

What he means is the producer turned DJ is now producing again on his new “JString’s Magical Manifestation…”, which is a collection of songs and remixes produced by him that are reminiscent of the 80s and 90s music.

“Lots of people get nostalgic when old-school music comes one,” Stringfellow said. “I’m from Chicago we do House Music, which makes you feel good.”

JString used technology to produce the project with musicians/artists participating from the United Kingdom, Germany, Venezuela, and of course various parts of the U.S. The support included Stephan Kohnke on drums (U.S.); Lee Ferguson on bass guitar (UK); Will Allen (US) and Joshua Zook (Germany) on horns; Rafael Sequera (Venezuela) and Eric Troi (US) on lead guitar, and Yona Marie (US) on vocals. There were other featured artists from Atlanta, Tampa, Tuskegee and Los Angeles. The “JString’s Magical Manifestation…” was mastered by Larry Anthony.

“I started this project three years ago,” he said. “I wasn’t going to force anyone and not call anyone twice. That’s where ‘manifestation’ in the title comes from.”

The album offers seven songs and two interludes. The first single is “All About the Good Life” featuring Calvin BushPayne on vocals and is written by JString’s wife Yolande Stringfellow.

I asked why the 80s and 90s music and he said, “It’s the time I remember waking up and hearing the Commodores on the Hi-Fi and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. For me it’s about the vibration of the record. I think over the years because of technology it (music) changed. Vibration is in everything – piano, bass, kick-drum, horns. It’s not for everyone, but it’s for everyone.” www.JStringMusic.com

