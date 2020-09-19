*Will Smith has announced that the iconic mansion from his hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for rent on Airbnb — and the actor will play host!

“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

The mansion’s current owners are allowing Smith to play host for the property for a limited time, per PEOPLE.

“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”

Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.

The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.

The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.

“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.

Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which reportedly includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.

Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.