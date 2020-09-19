Entertainment
From Kanye West’s Wild Music Contract Tweets to Kamala Harris Timberland Boots
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses Kamala Harris timberland boot identity politics plays for votes.
Moore also looks at Kanye West recent tweets on his music contracts.
West recently tweeted about the industry being a form of modern day slavery with artist signing unfair contracts.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith to Play Host of Airbnb’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rental
*Will Smith has announced that the iconic mansion from his hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for rent on Airbnb — and the actor will play host!
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are allowing Smith to play host for the property for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
READ MORE:Cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Reunion Special on HBO Max
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which reportedly includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
** FEATURED STORY **
Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
MORE NEWS: President Obama’s Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
Featured Articles
WOW … Can An Old Politician Learn New Tricks?
Can an old politician learn new tricks?
*With November approaching, I’d like to ask a question. What is an acceptable term for our politicians? Currently our representatives can serve for their lifetime.
With no term limits, they hold their position until they are voted out, retire or replaced when they die. What is your take on career politicians? For me, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
However, if it is broken, it’s time for fresh tactics. With election day coming, it’s time to grade your reps. Who’s passing & who’s failing their two/four year evaluation? Have they earned another term or is it time for new blood. To steal a quote from Jesus, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins, the wine will run out and the wineskins will be ruined.” Luke 5 verse 37. I think we have all witnessed a mess like that before.
Now I know what you may be thinking. What if neither option is appealing? That’s bad news if they happen to be your doctor. But the good news is, they are not. They are replaceable contractors hired to do a job. We must pick one or no work gets done. So pick wisely. Keeping in mind that they need to campaign again in two to four years.
I have never been a hiring manager, however I know their evaluation on whom to hire falls on the candidate with the least amount of red flags. And if that person doesn’t work out, they are soon replaced. So, are you happy with the status of your community? What Senator and house representative shares your vision for your neighborhood? After all they make the law for it. Are schools taken care of by your State Board of Education members? Are there just and fair laws handed down by your District Judges and Attorneys? Are you pleased with enforcement by county courts and officers? Now is the time to make your voices heard. Because like it or not, the consequences fall squarely in our lap. Good or bad. So take some time to craft your team. Your community is counting on you.
Mr. Andre Harper, Why I Follow God
WOW is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians 35 years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]