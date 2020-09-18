Africa
Violent Video of Killing Amps Up Cameroon’s Anglophone Conflict
*Margaret Lum Timasam, 62, was working on her farm in Muyuka, in Southwest Cameroon, when her daughter died. Comfort Timasam, a 33-year-old mother of two, was killed by suspected separatists demanding independence from Cameroon.
“I was working on my farm when, suddenly, other farmers approached,” said Timasam. “They told me my daughter was killed by amba [separatist fighters] because she was a blackleg [a traitor]. How…she did nothing wrong?’’
Violence has torn through the Anglophone regions of Cameroon since lawyers and teachers went on strike in 2016 in peaceful protest against a government they charge is attempting to wipe out cultural values of the community, namely, Common Law and Anglo-Saxon Sub-System of education.
The Yaounde regime, led by President Paul Biya, 87, in power for 38 years, took the demonstrations as an act of rebellion to be crushed by the military. Timasam’s death is a painful reminder of the many gruesome killings in the escalating Anglophone conflict.
In April, Cameroon acknowledged the army’s role in the killing of at least 13 civilians after initially denying responsibility. In a video that went viral on social media, Timasam’s hands are tied as she is brutalized and beheaded by suspected armed separatists who accused her of conniving with the Cameroon military.
Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the Cameroon government “strongly condemns these heinous acts committed by secessionist terrorist gangs who, for absurd, illegitimate and unacceptable motives, continue to kill honest and innocent citizens all around.”
The Cameroon military launched a manhunt for the separatists, resulting in the arrest of dozens of suspects. Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji restricted weapons, including machetes and iron rods, in English-speaking regions.
Timasam’s gruesome Aug. 11 murder sent shock waves throughout the country. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, said the UN “unequivocally condemns this atrocious act of violence,” calling on the authorities to “swiftly launch an investigation into these allegations and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
The secessionist forces who took up arms against the state to defend their people number between 2,000 and 4,000 armed fighters. They are splintered into two rival so-called Ambazonia interim governments.
One is led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, the self-proclaimed president of Ambazonia, the state the revolution sought to create. He is currently serving a life sentence for terrorism and secession charges at a maximum-security prison in Yaounde.
The other group is headed by Samuel Ikome Sako, a U.S.-based former pastor, and the interim president of the unrecognized Federal Republic of Ambazonia. The split in the movement followed the arrest of Ayuk Tabe in Nigeria, along with nine other senior officials on their extradition to Cameroon.
Cameroon was once a single entity before and during German colonial rule from 1884-1916. The English-speaking people of Cameroon, who currently live in the northwest and southwest regions of the country, became distinct after British rule. Following a 1961 UN-organized plebiscite, these Cameroonians formed a federation with the Francophones, also a separate people after French rule. (In 1919, Britain and France divided the country; each administered their own territory. The territories achieved independence in 1961 and 1960, respectively.)
The Federal State structure later changed to a unitary state in 1972 after an organized referendum. Since then, Anglophone Cameroonians have been in a constant war to assert themselves and protect their cultural identity in a Francophone-dominated, centralized Cameroon.
Experts attribute the escalation of the war to other factors, as well.
“The conflict is the consequence of the lack of political will on the part of the government and her international partners to carry out a genuine and deep analysis of the conflict in order to understand its intricacies and be able to adapt interventions that respond to its deep-seated historical and structural causes,” said Dr. William Hermann Arrey, senior lecturer and chair of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the Protestant University of Central Africa.
Cameroon has undertaken a number of initiatives to end the war, including the organization of a national forum to solve the conflict internally code-named the Major National Dialogue.
“The President of the Republic had said there is some pertinence in the demands made by the lawyers and teachers, and the government did a lot through dialogue to come to terms with more than what they asked for,” said Professor Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, political scientist and member of the Central Committee of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.
Such measures may not be enough.
“The government should establish a national action plan for genuine talks with leaders of the population. The Anglophone non-state armed groups should participate with goodwill in genuine dialogue should the government launch it,” Arrey said.
(Edited by Blake French and Fern Siegel)
Sexual Assault Rate Climbs during Nigeria Covid-19 Lockdowns and Police Are Helpless to Intervene
*Covid-19 isn’t the only plague hitting Nigeria. Sexual assaults are on the rise as lockdowns freeze men out of work and keep women and children trapped indoors.
Nigerian police reported a total of 717 rape cases between January and May, a dramatic increase over the same period in 2019 but a small fraction of what broader statistics suggest: In Nigeria 25% of girls and 10% of boys report experiencing sexual assault before age 18, according to a 2014 UNICEF study.
All 36 of the West African nation’s governors declared a state of emergency over the number of rapes and other sexual assaults. The brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old university student, Uwavera Omozuwa, inside a Benin church in June also sparked street protests and the Twitter hashtag #WeAreTired.
“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to receive about two to three cases of men raping underage girls, or men raping underaged boys, or rapes among adults on a weekly basis, but now we have that number on a daily basis,” said Hajia Rabi Salisu, founder of Arrida Relief Foundation of Nigeria (ARFON), based in Kaduna state.
She said physical distancing measures, office closures and movement restrictions during the global pandemic have made it even more difficult for social workers and police to respond to cases.
“Even if I receive an urgent call of a case, I cannot go there immediately, neither can I deploy my staff because nobody wanted to be close to people,” Rabi Salisu told Zenger News. “Especially those you don’t know, even with the face mask, there was also the challenge of no-movement policy, so all these made the fighting the cases weak and some offenders just fled.”
In the southesastern Anambra state alone, more than 80 cases of fathers allegedly raping their daughters were reported to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development between March and May of this year. Eleven men were arrested in June for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jigawa state, in the northwestern part of the country.
One of the victims was 18-year-old Jennifa Ayuba, who said she was gang raped in March after visiting the home of a man she considered a friend. Several other men were also present.
‘‘He offered me a drink, but I declined,” said Ayuba. “At some point they forced me to take the drink, after taking the drink that was the last thing I knew… I can’t remember much but I know I was being raped, I think I passed out.” She woke up in the hospital several hours later and was told that she was raped by six different men. So far police have arrested three men in connection to the assault.
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria also tracks cases of sexual violence. is also sounding the alarm about the sharp rise in assaults. “Cases of minors, gang rapes of minors is becoming common like we have never seen before,” said FIDA official Zainab Atobe.
The Nigerian legal system has faced criticism for making it difficult to convict suspected rapists, and for blaming female victims of sexual assault. The problem has only been exacerbated during the crisis, as courthouses have been shut down.
“Since the courts closed it became difficult for the prosecution to secure convictions and sentences, and it is only when we are successful in securing convictions that it will serve as deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” lawyer Barr Zainab told Zenger. Family members, religious and traditional leaders often pressure victims to drop legal action, she said.
“The sad thing about these sexual abuses against children is the perpetrators are normally fathers, family members and neighbors,” said Zainab. “The will to pursue legal actions normally dies … after family members and community leaders start wading in.”
Child Protection Network Nigeria spokesperson Diji Obadiah said the closure of brothels, too, has made rape more commonplace.
“When people who are in the habits of patronizing prostitutes and brothels can not have access to them due to the lockdown,” she said, “after a while they can’t control themselves, and they are now at home with the children [and] started having sex with the children.”
(Edited by Andrew Fleming and David Martosko.)
VIDEO: White Woman Pulls Gun on Black South African Protesters / WATCH
*PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — A pair of ads on the website of a major South African pharmacy-retailer have sparked protests at many of the chain’s outlets, including one where a white woman was videotaped pointing a gun at two black protesters.
The website of Clicks, the retailer under fire, had carried an advertisement showing a black woman’s hair labeled as “frizzy and dull,” while a white woman’s blond locks were described as “fine, flat and normal.” TRESemmé, an American brand of hair-care products, placed the advertisements, which have since been pulled from the site.
Economic Freedom Fighters, a far-left pan-Africanist political party, has organized demonstrations across South Africa, targeting Clicks shops with claims of racial insensitivity. The company says the rallies took place at 37 of its stores in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape, and that seven of those shops were damaged.
During a Sept. 8 protest at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth, police removed three people from near a Clicks store. A video of that clash shows a white woman pulling a gun on black EFF protesters outside the shop. On camera, Security guards escort her away.
The video shows a small group of protesters, a gray-haired white woman and her elderly companion along with four security guards standing among them. Although it’s unclear what started the argument, one woman is heard shouting: “Go back to Europe,” while another woman says, “Take out your gun, take out your gun.”
That’s when the gray-haired woman pulled a gun and pointed it at the protesters. A voice is heard saying: “Shoot! shoot!” No shots were fired.
Police took three people pictured in the footage to a nearby station, but no one, including the woman who brandished the handgun, is being charged with a crime.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van RensburgVan Rensburg said, “The parties all declined to press charges. No arrests were made and no cases are being investigated in the absence of complaints.”
Race-related protests have been taking place around the world since the death of an African American named George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in the U.S. state of Minnesota on May 25. In addition to focusing on complaints of police brutality, protest leaders have targeted businesses with what they say are outdated, stereotypical portrayals of minorities.
A day after the Sept. 8 incident, Clicks shuttered all its stores—more than 700 of them—for a day devoted to staff counseling and racial sensitivity training.
Other steps include suspending, for an undisclosed period of time, every employee involved in publishing the hair care ads that led to the protests. The company also accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible, but has not identified the person.
CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said all suspended employees will go through “a fair and unbiased disciplinary hearing, overseen by an independent outside chairperson.”
Ramsunder said Clicks is removing all TRESemmé products from its shelves, instead selling what he described as a range of locally sourced brands. Clicks also said it has been involved in extensive discussions with the South African departments of labor and trade/industry to find ways to help further develop markets for locally sourced beauty products across the nation.
“We recognize this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers,” said Ramsunder.
(Edited by Matthew Hall and Judy Isacoff.)
Cameroon Couple Cries for Help for Conjoined Twins
*Twenty-four-year-old Caroline Enjewi was overjoyed when the results of her pregnancy ultrasound revealed that she was carrying twins.
She saw it as God’s will after her first child was stillborn. But her expectations turned into a nightmare when she delivered her babies by cesarean section in Yaounde, Cameroon. Her twin newborn girls were conjoined at the buttocks.
“I was shocked when I realized that my twins were conjoined. I was worried why does this occur to me? Later, I just had to accept the fact. I have never seen conjoined twins before. It is not easy for the babies lying on a particular spot for long. The cry of one baby disturbs the sleep of the other. I cannot breastfeed or bathe the babies without help from someone. It is not really easy for me taking care of the babies. I wish things could be done a little bit fast[er] so that my babies can be evacuated abroad for special surgery,” Enjewi said.
Ekane Richard Akwe looks after his conjoined newborns at the Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetrics and Pediatric Hospital on July 16, 2020. (Courtesy: Ekane Richard)
Conjoined twins represent one of the rarest forms of congenital abnormalities with an incidence of 1 in every 200,000 live births, according to ResearchGate. Conjoined births are rare across the globe, but especially in Cameroon and it often generates discussion on the treatment of such cases in the country, which has recorded a small uptick in conjoined twins births lately. Medical experts say Cameroon does not have the facilities to undertake the delicate operations involved in separating them.
“For now, the babies are OK. We are making a [medical] work-up until we have a total mastery of the malformations that they have, and then look at what the possibilities are,” said Professor Fru Angwafo III, director general of the Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetrics and Pediatric Hospital, the government-run hospital where the twins were referred to following their delivery.
Angwafo said there are more questions than answers.
“These children will have issues with their digestive tract because for now they are two, but they have one anus. For now, it is stage management of the defects. We have management risks, operational risks. How do we manage the psycho-social aspect, the purely surgical aspect? Then after surgery, they will have to have special care,” Angwafo said.
Dr. Choundong Veronica Nkwenti, the gynecologist who preformed the C-section, told Zenger News that she knew the delivery was going to be complicated after seeing the ultrasound results.
“This girl was following up all her prenatal tests. She came here purposefully for delivery. The ultrasound results, which she presented to me, revealed that there was only one amniotic sac instead of two. Unfortunately, it didn’t strike the person who did the ultrasound that it is abnormal for the babies to be in the same amniotic sac, in which case, he ought to have referred to a specialist,” said Nkwenti.
Nkwenti recalled not knowing the mother was having conjoined twins before preforming the risky delivery method. It wasn’t until the procedure was nearing the half-way point that Dr. Nkwenti realized this wasn’t a normal delivery.
“If I knew they were going to be conjoined twins, I would not have carried out the C-section. I would have referred her to a more sophisticated health facility. I first pulled out one leg, but the baby did not come out. I pulled out the second leg, nothing came out. It then occurred to me that I may be taking one leg of one child and one leg of the other child. Thank God, we succeeded in bringing out the children,” she said.
For the twins’ father Ekane Richard Akwe, the ordeal was fraught with anxiety after numerous ultrasounds were unclear. While his wife had her prenatal visits at the government-run Biyem-Assi District Hospital, when it came time to deliver the twins, the couple decided a private setting was best. The family was asked to pay $617 USD, but after pleading with the doctors, the cost dropped to $441, still a fortune for the husband and wife. The couple are unemployed because of the lockdown imposed by Covid-19.
“It was a shock to me. I remained silent for about 15 minutes asking God why. But it soon occurred to me that I don’t need to question God. I then prayed to God that let His will be done. No matter the stress, I cannot be angry. I am happy to see my children,” said Akwe.
The father of the latest conjoined twins is gradually coming to terms with what is often interpreted as witchcraft in most African societies. Conjoined twins are considered evil in some parts of rural Cameroon, with some being killed.
The birth of the conjoined twins has reignited debates on the perception and treatment of such cases in Cameroon. Since their arrival in July, hundreds of Cameroonians have been streaming into the hospital to see a rare sight.
“People have been coming to really see for themselves if it is true there are conjoined twins here. But they are refused entry by hospital administration who says the last time such cases were reported, many Cameroonians snapped photos of the babies and shared on social media,” said the mother.
The couple now relies on charities for food and assistance in paying the medical bills. But their greatest hope is to receive enough in donations to enable the twins to receive specialized surgery outside of Cameroon.
“I am pleading with the government and the world to assist us so that once the doctors are done with the tests, the babies can be evacuated,” said Akwe. “I also need a job because supposing we are discharged today, how will I take care of the babies?”
(Edited by Daniel Tyson and Sally Benford)
