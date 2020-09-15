*Six days after his death from colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles, actor Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown, according to the Associated Press.

The news service went onto report that Boseman, who starred in the title role in the acclaimed blockbuster film, “Black Panther,” was buried Sept. 3rd at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to the death certificate the AP was able to obtain.

Belton, if you are wondering, is about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson which held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Specifically, Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the certificate said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

In related news, Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Evans are both grieving the loss of their friend Chadwick Boseman.

“It was sudden to all of us,” Jackson, 71, said on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday.

“It’s gut-wrenching to lose someone with such an important part of the culture in terms of what he became to the world in terms of ‘Black Panther,’” Jackson added. “We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do, but he imprinted on society in such a way especially in black culture by giving a hero they could aspire to.”

Evans, who also appeared on Hall’s eponymous talk show, added that Boseman’s untimely death was “tough” for everybody.

“I think that it kind of highlights the power he has. As Sam said, his cultural impact is immeasurable, not just as an artist but as a man,” Evans, 39, added.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s tough to process but his impact, his legacy is solidified forever.”