Couple in Car Crash with Kevin Hart Speak Out About Their Injuries
*Nearly three months after Kevin Hart and his two friends were involved in a car crash, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman and her fiancé Jared Black are speaking out about the their injuries and recovery process.
We previously reported… Hart underwent back surgery and therapy following the accident early morning on Sept. 1. According to a TMZ report, Hart was not driving the Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July, when it smashed through wooden fencing along the winding and accident-prone Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows the car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Hart reportedly fractured his spine in three places after Black (who was driving) wrecked the classic car. Broxterman was in the backseat at the time of the crash, but made it out with minor pain/injuries. Black was left with a major back injury.
Broxterman opened up on Instagram about their road to recovery — see below.
GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need. Written 9/17/19: First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team. The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA. Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us! Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most. This could’ve had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey! TODAY: Feeling so much better! We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery! We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!
“GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life,” she wrote Thursday alongside a series of photos and a video from their recovery.. “God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”
Broxterman, 32, also shared a note she wrote 16 days after the crash, detailing their condition, as well as a recent note providing an update on their progress, PEOPLE reports.
“First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team,” she said. “The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA.”
“Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us!” Broxterman continued. “Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most.”
Broxterman added that she, Black, and Hart are “so blessed that it was not any worse.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Hart is not planning to sue Black, but Black and Broxterman are allegedly gearing up to sue the funnyman for negligence, claiming the classic muscle lacked critical safety features such as airbags and safety harnesses, so says the outlet.
Broxterman revealed in her update on Thursday that Black, 28, had undergone “major back surgery” and they both were “feeling so much better.”
“Jared is well on the road to recovery,” she explained. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!”
“We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!” she added.
Nona Hendryx to Host Global Virtual Event with Special Guest Appearance by Angela Davis
*Singer, songwriter, and activist Nona Hendryx in conjunction with Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X., have partnered with the international feminist group JASS (Just Associates) to present a “Musical Meditation and Celebration of Radical Healing” on Friday, August 14, 2020. This global, multi-artist virtual online event is designed to share and affirm our connections and power in a time of uprising and crisis through music, dance, poetry, and guided meditations. Featuring female performing entities from around the world, including noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis, this one-of-a-kind event will be live-streamed on the StreamYard platform beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST/2:00 MT/7:00 p.m. UCT.
JASS was founded in 2003 by activists, organizers, popular educators, and scholars from five continents, including Lisa VeneKlasen, who recently stepped down as Executive Director, and Shereen Essof, the current Executive Director, who are connected by their commitment to grassroots feminist organizing and justice through shared political struggles from Central America to Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the Philippines.
Hendryx – a former member of Grammy Hall of Fame trio LaBelle – and VeneKlasen have long wanted to collaborate politically on an event spotlighting women’s often invisible role in the ongoing fight to address unfinished struggles of our liberation – violence, inequality, racism, discrimination, stigma, and more. Initially planning to partner to celebrate Women’s History Month in March, then Black Music Month in June, they postponed plans when the country was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as by the global outcry for racial and social justice. With numerous artists and organizations taking to online platforms for performances and fundraisers, Hendryx and VeneKlasen decided that August was a stronger opportunity for the two women-focused entities to address both the hopeful possibilities and trauma and pain of these times.
“By radical healing, we’re acknowledging the power of music to lift our spirits and connect us across all our differences,” says Hendryx. “We recognize that we can’t build and sustain strong movements for the long haul with broken people who bear the brunt of crises and violence. We need moments of shared joy and connections as much as information and strategy.” Adding that women’s role at the forefront of numerous movements has been powerful and consistent, she also notes, “some of the most amazing music ever created has been birthed from struggle.”
Shereen Essof, JASS Executive Director, adds, “In the face of crises and violence, feminist organizers believe that our collective healing is vital to building strong, agile movements for the future. Songs, music, dancing, and poetry are part of a long tradition of activism and communities organizing for justice globally. We are incredibly excited to co-create this moment of radical healing with these extraordinary artists.”
Hendryx will perform with New York-based collective Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. (Quantum, Unique, Evolving, Essence of Nubian Sistas), a musical meditation on the affirmation of healing traumas of the past and present while answering questions and exploring ways to move forward. First presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., in September 2019 with special guests Divinity Roxx, Be Steadwell, Liza Jessie Peterson, the group will be joined by Sophia Ramos for the August 14th performance. Q.U.E.E.N.X. is a multi-generational, multi-disciplinary blending of music, spoken word, hip-hop, funk, rock, and avant-garde. The group has been hailed for its unique performances that embrace a broad range of audiences, particularly the African American, Latinx, Indigenous Natives, and LGBTQI communities.
Also joining Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. for this special presentation in radical healing will be noted women artists from around the globe, including South African actress and poet Lebo Mashile; indigenous Guatemalan singer Sara Carruchich; Zimbabwean singer and Mbira player, Hope Masike; and Filipina theater actress and singer Monique Wilson.
For more information and reservations for this event, please go to https://nona-hendryx.squarespace.com/nubianqueenx and https://www.justassociates.org/
Evelyn Lozada Gets Emotional Recalling Ochocinco Abuse [VIDEO]
*Evelyn Lozada has responded to the recent comments her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, made about his 2012 domestic violence case.
“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work,” he tweeted without mentioning the incident. “I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”
As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery in 2012 following an altercation with Lozada. She filed for divorce days after.
He pleaded no contest and struck a plea deal and served a year-long probation sentence.
Johnson was also dropped by the Miami Dolphins after his arrest. He and Evelyn also filmed a VH1 realty show that never aired.
@EvelynLozada Thank u for sharing the TRUTH. I remember when I met up with you & Chad in SoBe for breakfast. The tone that Chad spoke to you made me so uncomfortable. I called you later that day asking if you were okay. Now I know you weren’t. Luv u my friend. Stay strong. ❤️??
— frederick johnson (@fjohnsonphoto) July 16, 2020
The “Basketball Wives” star released a tearful video Thursday in response to Johnson’s tweet.
She captioned the 5 minute clip: “I’m sorry to my kids, my family & friends, my fellow cast-members, their kids & family, the viewers & anyone else I hurt or affected with my actions. I hope & pray my message is received and that this video makes sense. I’m sorry for being so upset but this is HEAVY on my heart. #ILoveAllOfYou”.
In the video Lozada makes clear that Ochocinco was abusive on more than one occasion.
Hear/watch her tell it via the YouTube clip above.
Johnson’s spoke about his troubled past after social media users asked his advice on how to stay positive.
“What’s the secret? How do you stay so positive? Was it therapy? Not being funny…really asking for myself,” wrote one fan.
Evelyn and Chad were married for only 41 days before she filed for divorce after they had a violent brawl.
Stephen A. Smith Says NBA Players Will ‘Struggle’ with Sexual Frustration in Orlando / WATCH
*As the NBA prepares for the conclusion of the season in Orlando, Florida, Stephen A. Smith thinks the biggest challenge players will face in the city is the lack of sex due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Do we really think that the ‘recreational activities’ that these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months?” said Smith on Tuesday’s edition of First Take, per 97 The Game.
The NBA recently shared a photo of courts for the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic being set up inside the bubble at Disney World, offering a first look at team practice rooms being set up in hotels.
As noted by CBS News, ” as teams start traveling to Orlando next week, we should start getting more information about how everything in the bubble is going to look,” the outlet writes. Adding, “Teams will practice at staggered times in order to promote social distancing and keep everyone healthy. “
Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they’re going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for “recreational activities”… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020
Smith added, “Forget three months. They’re gonna’ struggle with three weeks. Why you think they wanted Vegas?” asked Smith.
Hear him tell it via the Twitter video above.
Meanwhile, Jesse Pantuosco of 97 The Game writes, “the NBA has made its Orlando accommodations as player-friendly as possible with table tennis, on-site barbers, movie-viewing areas and other entertainment options. But even with all those amenities at their disposal, Smith predicts players will leave the premises to fulfill their sexual appetites.”
“They’re gonna’ violate the bubble. That’s what I’m telling you,” Smith insisted. “Somebody’s gotta’ say it.”
Meanwhile, when asked what he would like to see when the league restarts in Florida, Lakers player representative Danny Green told ESPN. “We got to continue to speak up, continue to figure out ways to affect change as a group,” said Green. “We’ll be competing against each other and focusing on winning, but we still need to focus on what’s the bigger picture.”
