Lizzo Gets Emotional After Finally Meeting Lauryn Hill: ‘She Lit a Fire Under Me’

After honoring Lauryn Hill at the 2026 BET Awards, Lizzo fought back tears while revealing the life-changing advice the music icon shared backstage.

Lizzo and Lauryn Hill (at 2026 BET Awards) – screenshot

*For Lizzo, performing in tribute to Lauryn Hill at the 2026 BET Awards was already a career-defining moment. Meeting the woman she calls one of her greatest musical influences made it unforgettable.

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The Grammy-winning singer became emotional backstage after Sunday night’s ceremony, fighting back tears as she described finally meeting Hill following a star-studded tribute celebrating the legendary artist’s receipt of BET’s inaugural Living Legend Icon Award.

“I just met my hero. I don’t have words,” Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight in a tearful backstage interview.

“I’m gonna go wipe my face,” she added. “That is my hero. Y’all don’t understand. I’m a Beyoncé sun, Lauryn Hill moon, Missy Elliott rising. Like, that’s my DNA, and wow. And I got to sing ‘Doo Wop’?”

For fans who have followed Lizzo’s career, the emotion wasn’t surprising. The singer has long credited powerful Black women in music for shaping her artistry, and few loom larger than Lauryn Hill.

Lizzo joined rapper Rapsody to perform Hill’s classic “Doo Wop (That Thing)” during an all-star tribute celebrating one of the most influential artists of the past three decades.

The tribute featured performances from Doechii, SZA, Tems, Doja Cat, Nas, Queen Latifah, Common, The War and Treaty, Tierra Whack, Alexia Jayy and Hill’s children—Selah, Joshua “YG” and Zion Marley—showcasing the remarkable reach of Hill’s influence across generations of hip-hop and R&B.

Hill then brought the audience to its feet with surprise performances of “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything,” reminding viewers why her music continues to resonate nearly three decades after “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” changed the landscape of popular music.

Released in 1998, the Grammy-winning album remains one of the most celebrated works in Black music history, inspiring artists across genres with its blend of soul, hip-hop, reggae and deeply personal storytelling. For many performers who followed, including Lizzo, Hill’s artistry became the blueprint rather than simply an influence.

Lauryn Hill’s Advice Hit Home

The emotional moment didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

On Tuesday, Lizzo shared a photo with Hill on social media and revealed the advice the music icon gave her backstage.

“Ms. Hill told me to never stop speaking the truth!” Lizzo wrote. “She lit a fire under me and spoke life to my soul!”

The message appeared to resonate deeply with Lizzo, who has spent the past year speaking candidly about navigating public criticism, the pressures of fame and the emotional impact of disappointing album sales. She has repeatedly emphasized her commitment to remaining authentic despite the challenges that come with life in the spotlight.

For many fans, Hill’s encouragement felt less like celebrity praise and more like one generation of artists passing the torch to the next.

Hill’s Message to the Next Generation

During her acceptance speech, Hill reflected on why she continues making music and advocating for her community.

“I fight for y’all,” she told the audience. “Everybody may not know about it, but I fight for y’all.”

“Fighting for y’all is me fighting for myself. It’s me fighting for my children. It’s me fighting for my parents. It’s me fighting for my grandparents. It’s me fighting for my community.”

She also encouraged young artists to embrace whatever gifts they’ve been given.

“We hold different gifts,” Hill said. “Someone else’s gifting might be fashion. Might be hair. Might be consoling someone. It might be this microphone. But that gifting is very important because somebody out there needs your gift. So don’t sell your gift short.”

Those words—and the private encouragement she later shared with Lizzo—became one of the weekend’s most memorable moments.

For Lizzo, the standing ovation was unforgettable. But meeting Lauryn Hill—and hearing her hero encourage her to “never stop speaking the truth”—may ultimately be the moment she remembers most from the 2026 BET Awards.

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