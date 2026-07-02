LeBron James and Stephen Curry Teaming Up Could Send NBA Ratings Through the Roof

James plans to leave the Lakers, and history shows a pairing with Curry could be ratings gold.

GROK AI

*LeBron James‘ next move remains a hot topic, and a potential pairing with Stephen Curry in Golden State has NBA fans dreaming of record-breaking television audiences.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

This year’s Finals averaged 20.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, thanks to the Knicks’ storybook championship run. That figure marks the largest audience the title series has drawn in nearly three decades, Deadline reports. Only two other Finals in that span topped 20 million, and both featured James battling Curry head-to-head.

The 2017 series between Cleveland and Golden State averaged 20.38 million viewers, while the 2016 edition pulled 20.28 million. Their 2015 and 2018 meetings drew 19.94 million and 17.56 million. Those numbers came from the two superstars competing against each other. Putting them in the same lineup could push viewership even higher.

LeBron James (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports-Reuters via CNN Newsource)

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the veteran forward has informed the Lakers he will play elsewhere next season. The move makes James an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, when he left Cleveland for Los Angeles.

“LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere,” Charania wrote on X.

NBC News reports the Warriors, Heat and Cavaliers have emerged as potential suitors. James already named his dream teammate earlier this year on his podcast The Shop.

“Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with, for sure,” he said. “I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

Still, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reports Golden State has heard nothing to suggest the team leads the race.

Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James and Steph Curry pairing, what that does for ratings in the NBA:



“I mean, you talk about box office appeal. You talk about a situation where the Beatles that once became the Heatles when LeBron was with D. Wade and Bosh and those boys in Miami.… pic.twitter.com/LHT0PcyoAN — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 29, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: LeBron James Plans Lakers Exit Ahead of 2026-27 Season

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.