‘House of David’ Scores Season 3 Renewal After Reaching 40 Million Viewers

Prime Video will continue David’s rise toward the throne with a new season centered on exile, danger and sacrifice.

Michael Iskander as David in ‘House of David’ (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

*“House of David” will continue its biblical saga with a third season on Prime Video.

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The renewal follows strong worldwide interest in the Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios drama. Prime Video says Season 1 reached more than 40 million viewers worldwide, per the news release. Both released seasons are now available through Prime Video and Wonder Project.

Season 3 will place David at a dangerous turning point. His path has taken him from an overlooked shepherd to a proven fighter, but the crown remains beyond his reach.

Before he can become king, David must survive life as a fugitive. The new chapter will find him hiding among enemies while carrying secrets that could threaten his future. The story will examine the losses, broken loyalties, and personal compromises that come before his eventual rise.

Creators and executive producers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn thanked audiences for supporting the series.

“We are incredibly grateful to fans around the world who have embraced House of David,” they said. “Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life, and we’re honored to share this next chapter alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. Whether audiences have known David through Scripture or are encountering him from a fresh perspective, we hope the series continues to reveal why his story has resonated across generations.”

Wonder Project CEO Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten said the company hopes to create lasting franchises built around meaningful material.

“At Wonder Project, we’re committed to building enduring franchises rooted in timeless stories that inspire, entertain and bring audiences together,” she said. “We’re grateful to Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for their continued partnership and shared belief in that vision, and we’re excited to continue the journey with a third season of House of David.”

Michael Iskander stars as David. Season 2 also features Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The wider cast includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom and Alexander Uloom.

Seasons One and Two of “House of David” are included with a Prime membership or available to watch with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Michael Iskander on David’s Evolution and the Heart Behind ‘House of David’ Season Two

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