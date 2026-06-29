EURweb Exclusive: Hil St. Soul Premieres ‘With You’ Video, Returns Home to Zambia | WATCH

The Zambia-born, London-raised singer reflects on love, gratitude, heritage and the human spirit as EURweb exclusively premieres the latest visual from her acclaimed album Nasalifya (Thank You).

Hil St. Soul

*EURweb is proud to exclusively premiere Hil St. Soul‘s new video, “With You,” a visually rich celebration of love filmed in the singer’s native Zambia. More than a romantic ballad, the song is a reflection on gratitude, belonging, and authentic human connection—values that define both the single and her latest album, Nasalifya (Thank You).

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The Zambia-born, London-raised singer-songwriter has spent more than two decades building an international following, sharing stages with D’Angelo, Kelis, Macy Gray, and Angie Stone. Her signature blend of soul, jazz, and contemporary R&B has earned praise from USA Today, which called her vocals “always enticing,” while Vibe magazine praised her “rich, velvety voice.”

For Hil St. Soul, this latest release is more than another music video. By returning home to Zambia to film “With You,” she reconnects with the country that shaped her identity while inviting audiences to experience a side of Africa rarely seen in mainstream music videos.

Shot across two of Zambia’s most picturesque locations, the video transforms “With You” into both a love story and a visual tribute to the country Hil St. Soul still proudly calls home.

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A Love Song Inspired by Family

Although “With You” celebrates finding a soulmate, its inspiration came from watching the enduring love shared by Hil St. Soul’s younger sister and brother-in-law.

“What inspired the song was the love shared between my younger sister and her husband who have been married for 10 years now,” Hil St. Soul told EURweb. “Their union is a true partnership in every sense of the word—a union built on love, gratitude and meaningful human connection.”

She wanted the song to celebrate more than romance.

“It’s about the joy of finding a true soulmate,” she said. “It’s about the physical and spiritual connection between two people and the desire to celebrate special moments with that person.”

Musically, “With You” continues the sophisticated blend of soul, jazz and contemporary R&B that has defined Hil St. Soul’s career since the early 2000s. Rather than chasing trends, the song embraces timeless melodies and understated production that allow its emotional message to take center stage.

Returning Home to Zambia

The accompanying video was filmed over two days in Zambia at Tiffany’s Canyon Kafue, a scenic destination known for its panoramic lake views, and Sandy Beach in Siavonga, Zambia’s premier resort town on the northern shores of Lake Kariba.

For Hil St. Soul, filming there wasn’t simply a creative decision—it was a deeply personal one.

“Filming the video in Zambia was very important to me because it’s home,” she said. “No matter where life and music have taken me, Zambia remains a huge part of who I am.”

Although it was her first visit to both locations, she said they perfectly reflected the song’s message.

“There’s a warmth and authenticity in Zambia that felt perfectly aligned with the message of the song—love, connection and belonging.”

She also wanted to challenge perceptions by showcasing a side of Africa that many international audiences rarely see.

“I wanted to share a different side of Africa with audiences who may not be familiar with Zambia,” she said. “The landscapes and the spirit of the country are incredibly special, and it was a privilege to showcase that on screen.”

For Hil St. Soul, bringing the production home became another expression of gratitude—a way of honoring the place that continues to shape her identity even after years of living and performing around the world.

Hil St. Soul

‘Nasalifya’ Is a Celebration of Gratitude

The title of Hil St. Soul’s latest album carries a meaning that extends far beyond a translation.

“Nasalifya means ‘Thank You’ in my mother’s language, Namwanga,” she explained.

The project serves as a tribute to her late father, whom she describes as one of her greatest inspirations and biggest supporters. It’s also a heartfelt acknowledgment of her family, friends, longtime supporters and the trailblazers who helped make her musical journey possible.

“It represents gratitude—for the journey, for the lessons I’ve learned, for the people who have supported me, and for the gift of being able to continue making music that connects with people.”

Choosing a Namwanga title was equally intentional.

“I wanted the title to honor my Zambian heritage,” she said. “Using a Bemba word was a way of staying connected to my roots and sharing a piece of my culture with listeners around the world.”

Ultimately, she hopes the album encourages listeners to pause and appreciate the people and moments that truly matter.

“If Nasalifya encourages listeners to pause and reflect on those blessings, then I’ve achieved what I set out to do with this project.”

Preserving the Human Spirit in the Age of AI

One of the album’s most timely themes centers on maintaining genuine human connection in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Hil St. Soul isn’t opposed to technology. She simply believes it should never replace empathy, presence or authentic relationships.

“Technology has made life more connected in some ways, but it can also make experiences feel faster, more fragmented and sometimes less personal,” she said.

That perspective influenced nearly every aspect of the album.

“I wanted the songs to feel like conversations—honest, intimate and unfiltered.”

For her, preserving the human spirit means remaining connected to “love, empathy, community, faith and the ability to be present with one another.”

It’s a message that feels particularly relevant as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly woven into everyday life.

“In a world that’s constantly accelerating,” she said, “I think there’s something powerful about slowing down emotionally, even if everything else keeps moving quickly.”

Hil St. Soul

An Artist Still Growing After Two Decades

Looking back on her career, Hil St. Soul says success has changed her priorities.

“I’ve become less concerned with trends or external expectations and more interested in honesty—telling stories that feel true to where I am emotionally and spiritually.”

Rather than viewing music as a destination, she now sees it as an ongoing conversation.

“As long as I’m growing, observing and feeling, there will always be something worth writing about.”

That outlook has helped her remain authentic in an industry where reinvention often comes at the expense of identity.

A Song Meant to Leave Listeners Grateful

In the end, Hil St. Soul hopes “With You” offers listeners something increasingly rare—a chance to slow down and simply appreciate the people they love.

“When people watch the ‘With You’ video and hear the song for the first time, I hope they feel a sense of warmth and emotional ease—like they’ve stepped into a space where love feels simple, safe and genuine.”

Whether audiences connect with the song through romance, family or friendship, she hopes its message lingers long after the music ends.

“Ultimately, if someone finishes watching and feels a little more open, a little more grateful, or simply reminded of someone they love, then the song has done what it was meant to do.”

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