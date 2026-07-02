Chef G Garvin Visits Taste of the Islands in ‘City Eats’ | EXCLUSIVE CLIP

Preston and Sonia Diedrick bring reggae, spice and island pride to Charleston in this week's episode.

*EURweb has an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “City Eats: Charleston,” airing Thursday, July 2 at 8 pm ET on aspireTV.

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The new episode spotlights Taste of the Islands, where owners Preston and Sonia Diedrick serve up a joyful celebration of Caribbean heritage in the heart of Charleston. Reggae fills the air, and the aroma of island spices greets guests before they even reach the door. Signature dishes like curry goat and jerk chicken deliver warmth, fire and deep cultural pride.

The restaurant is more than a place to eat. It functions as a gathering spot and a home away from home, capturing the heartbeat of the Caribbean while blending it with Southern hospitality. Get a taste of what to expect in the preview above.

City Eats Charleston – poster

“City Eats: Charleston” takes viewers on a culinary journey through one of America’s most historic and flavor-rich cities. Celebrity chef and TV personality G Garvin hosts the series, exploring Charleston’s kitchens, neighborhoods and rising culinary voices. Along the way, he uncovers the stories, heritage and bold creativity that define the city’s ever-evolving food scene.

Each episode reveals how Charleston’s past and present come together on the plate. Featured stops include the French-Southern elegance of 39 Rue de Jean, the West African traditions of Bintü Atelier, the boundary-pushing flavors of King BBQ and the intimate Filipino storytelling at Kultura. Garvin also experiences the aromatic Pakistani cuisine of Ma’am Saab, the soulful comfort of My Three Sons and the inventive, modern edge of Wild Common.

Throughout the series, Garvin meets the chefs and visionaries who infuse every dish with culture, memory and personal history.

Check out the exclusive clip above, and catch “City Eats: Charleston” Thursdays on aspireTV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chef G Garvin Takes Viewers to Charleston in New Season of aspireTV’s ‘City Eats’

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