Brandy’s Mississippi Hometown Plans Public Celebration

The Grammy-winning entertainer will return to McComb on July 6 for a free downtown event recognizing her career and recent memoir success.

Brandy on The View/YouTube screeshot

*Brandy will return to McComb, Mississippi, on July 6 as local leaders prepare to honor the singer in the city where her story began, Complex reports.

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The free public celebration will take place at 5 p.m. during a special Live at Five event in downtown McComb’s Arts and Entertainment District. The McComb Main Street Association is organizing the program, which will include recognition from the City of McComb and the Mississippi Legislature. Grammy-nominated blues artist Mr. Sipp will perform during the event. A public after-party will follow at Da Daiquiri Factory.

“Welcoming Brandy back home to McComb in this fashion, in the heart of the McComb Downtown Arts and Entertainment District, is exciting,” said Justin Lofton, vice president of the McComb Main Street Association.

Brandon Andrews, executive director of the McComb Main Street Association, said Brandy’s recent Hollywood honor made the timing especially meaningful.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Brandy back to McComb to celebrate her already legendary career,” said Andrews. “After recently receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this is the perfect opportunity for her hometown to honor one of its own.”

The upcoming celebration follows several recent milestones for Brandy, including her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in March and the release of her bestselling memoir, “PHASES.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brandy Reveals Starstruck Encounters with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston in New Memoir

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