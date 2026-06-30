Blue Ivy and North West Trend as Fans Weigh In on Celebrity Parenting

Social media users shared strong opinions after Blue Ivy and North West stepped out with contrasting styles.

North West/YouTube screenshot

*Recent public appearances by Blue Ivy Carter and North West sparked a new round of online discussion, with social media users weighing in on everything from fashion choices to celebrity parenting.

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According to Bored Panda, Blue Ivy, 14, accompanied Jay-Z to a New York pop-up event celebrating “Reasonable Doubt.” Many fans focused on her resemblance to Beyoncé, particularly her long braided ponytail, which some compared to one of the singer’s signature hairstyles. One fan wrote, “She got it from her mama! Blue Ivy and Beyoncé going braid for braid.”

Others pointed to Blue Ivy’s growing public presence in recent years. She appeared on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour and became the youngest Grammy winner after receiving recognition for her contribution to “Brown Skin Girl.”

North’s appearance prompted a broader debate online, with commenters split between praising her personal style and arguing over how much autonomy celebrity children should have.

One commenter wrote, “I feel North West has decided to just do whatever she wants.”

Another added, “North is free, Blue is not and she’ll act out later in life when she realises she’s been chained all her life.”

The discussion eventually expanded to include the parenting styles of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. Some commenters criticized Kardashian’s approach, while others argued that brief public appearances offer little insight into how either celebrity raises their children.

“Comparing parenting styles of two high-profile families from a few public clips doesn’t really tell the whole story,” one person wrote.

you can really train up a child in the way you want him or her to go, North west is a result of kim’s lack of discipline as a mom unlike Beyoncé with Blue ivy. pic.twitter.com/e5Ta5Y5vtq — Pяom Pяom🌚 (@effxzzzyy) June 27, 2026

Other users contrasted Beyoncé’s relatively private approach to family life with Kardashian’s more public-facing style.

Several commenters ultimately argued that the comparisons were unnecessary.

“They’re just two different people with two completely different styles and lives,” one commenter wrote.

North West looked uncomfortable as paparazzi surrounded her from the front and back. She appeared to whisper to her personal assistant, who then informed security to block them from taking more photos. 😭👀 pic.twitter.com/CjGxIQ0Xvx — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) June 27, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: North West and the Celebrity Kids Fashion Debate

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