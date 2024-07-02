Tuesday, July 2, 2024
‘P-Valley’s’ Nicco Annan Dishes On New Show ‘Down in the Valley’ | WATCH
By Robin Ayers
*Nicco Annan, who lovingly plays Uncle Clifford on P-Valley, discusses his new show, Down in the Valley!

P-Valley took television viewers by storm upon its arrival in 2020. Fans quickly leaned into the down south, gritty, strip club lifestyle. Viewers became invested in the characters’ background stories.

As it turns out, surprisingly there are P-Valley stories in real life. Down in the Valley is a docu-series chronicling tales of dancers, musicians, sex educators, hoodoo practitioners, and more.

'Down in the Valley' From the Juke to the Joint. Left to Right: Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Nicco Annan (STARZ 2024)
‘Down in the Valley’ From the Juke to the Joint. Left to Right: Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Nicco Annan (STARZ 2024)

The series delves into dancers auditioning for the club, plus a Black man named Marley Santana who perpetrated as a gangster rapper to avoid being outed. Additionally, the series gives context to Hoodoo; an ancient African practice that once was considered taboo for many.

We sat down with Annan and executive producer Shoshana Guy to get their views.

“We wanted an opportunity to tell these stories of our community that are nuanced, that are complicated. That are beautiful, that are celebratory,” shared Guy.

'Down in the Valley' Out the Mud. Left to Right: Marley Santana (STARZ 2024)
‘Down in the Valley’ Out the Mud. Left to Right: Marley Santana (STARZ 2024)

Annan gave insight into his own experience while filming the show.

“I definitely felt the love from the people, and I felt the side eye sometimes too,” he shared. “And I felt when those side eyes became a nod of acknowledgment, and then a smile and a soften. So I experienced people sometimes being warmed up in the moment.”

Down in the Valley airs July 5 on Starz at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Oprah Discusses Decades-long Weight Battle

