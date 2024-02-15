Thursday, May 23, 2024
Official Trailer and Key Art Released for ‘Sting’ Thriller | Watch
By Ny MaGee
STING key art
Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment

*Well Go USA, the studio behind Triple Threat, Train to Busan, and the IP Man franchise, has released the trailer and key art for the upcoming thriller “Sting.”

The film stars Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon), and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), and it is exclusively in theaters this spring. 

Here’s the synopsis: “One day a mysterious object falls from the sky…it’s an egg and from this egg discovered by Charlotte Browne), a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s (Corr) best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting.”

STING key art
Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment

The description continues, “As Charlotte’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbors’ and pets start to go missing.  Soon Charlotte’s family realize that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh – and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it…The exterminator, Frank(Flower).”

Watch the trailer below. “Sting” hits theaters on April 12.

READ MORE: ‘Bold & Bougie’ Exclusive Clip: Why Can’t Princess Put on a Swimsuit? | Watch

