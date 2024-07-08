Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Sexyy Red’s Upcoming Tour Faces Potential Cancellation Due to Low Ticket Sales
By Ny MaGee
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red performs onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Sexyy Red’s upcoming tour is reportedly on the verge of being canceled, as only 37.11% of the 85,217 tickets have sold.

The raunchy rapper will hit arenas across the U.S., kicking off in Seattle on Aug. 22. The Sexyy Red 4 President Tour will hit Portland, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando and New Orleans before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 1.

Tickets are currently on sale, but fans appear uninterested in purchasing them.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, citing The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, “out of the 85,217 tickets available for North America, only 37.11% of them have been purchased for 20/24 dates,” the outlet writes. 

In other words, only 31,624 tickets have been sold so far. Many fans are reacting to the poor ticket sales by trolling the artist online. Below are the dates of the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.

 

SEXYY RED’S “SEXYY RED 4 PRESIDENT TOUR” DATES:

Aug. 22 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Aug. 23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 1 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center

Sept. 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 6 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, WI @Fiserv Forum

Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Sept. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

Sept. 21 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 26 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

Sept. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Sept. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

