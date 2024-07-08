Sexyy Red’s Upcoming Tour Faces Potential Cancellation Due to Low Ticket Sales

*Sexyy Red’s upcoming tour is reportedly on the verge of being canceled, as only 37.11% of the 85,217 tickets have sold.
The raunchy rapper will hit arenas across the U.S., kicking off in Seattle on Aug. 22. The Sexyy Red 4 President Tour will hit Portland, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando and New Orleans before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 1.
Tickets are currently on sale, but fans appear uninterested in purchasing them.
According to Hot New Hip Hop, citing The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, “out of the 85,217 tickets available for North America, only 37.11% of them have been purchased for 20/24 dates,” the outlet writes.
In other words, only 31,624 tickets have been sold so far. Many fans are reacting to the poor ticket sales by trolling the artist online. Below are the dates of the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.
SEXYY RED’S “SEXYY RED 4 PRESIDENT TOUR” DATES:
Aug. 22 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Aug. 23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Aug. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 1 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center
Sept. 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 6 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, WI @Fiserv Forum
Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
Sept. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
Sept. 21 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 26 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
Sept. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
Sept. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
