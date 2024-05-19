Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

*In a candid and emotional video posted on Instagram, Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized for his actions captured in a 2016 surveillance video. The footage, which surfaced two days earlier on CNN, showed Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs confessed in his statement via Instagram. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. “I was f***ed up. I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I’m disgusted.”

Combs added: “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The apology came after Combs had previously denied Ventura’s allegations of assault, which were the basis of a federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November. The lawsuit, now settled, painted a grim picture of their tumultuous relationship.

The surveillance video, compiled from multiple camera angles, documented a disturbing sequence of events. On March 5, 2016, Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking towards the elevators. Combs, wearing a towel around his waist, runs after her, grabs her by the neck, and throws her to the floor. He then kicks her twice as she lies motionless. Combs briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt before walking away. Ventura, visibly shaken, eventually stands up and tries to use a hallway phone before Combs returns, shoves her, and throws an object at her.

Despite the assault being evident on video, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated they could not press charges due to the statute of limitations. The LAPD confirmed they were aware of the video but had no open investigation involving Combs.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, expressed deep dismay over the video, lauding Ventura’s bravery in coming forward.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” he said. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The relationship between Combs and Ventura, which lasted from 2007 to 2018, was fraught with allegations of repeated abuse.

According to Ventura’s lawsuit, Combs was often physically violent and exerted significant control over her, using his power and influence throughout their professional and personal relationship.

Ventura also alleged that Combs forced her into various sex acts with other men and that he paid the hotel $50,000 for the surveillance footage.

Following the release of the video, additional lawsuits emerged against Combs, accusing him of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. Combs denied all allegations and stated he would fight to clear his name. His attorney, Aaron Dyer, criticized the federal investigation and searches of Combs’ homes, calling them an “unprecedented ambush” and a “witch hunt.”

In his Instagram apology, Combs stressed his commitment to change, acknowledging the need for professional help and expressing deep remorse for his actions. “I’m committed to be a better man each and every day,” he reiterated, emphasizing his journey towards personal growth and accountability.





But is anybody buying Diddy’s apology? As Facebooker Vincent Atwood is asking, “What Apology? Did he apologize to her, her parents, and her family? Somehow I didn’t hear it.”

We think Vincent is making a major point. What do YOU think? More to the point, do you think Diddy is DONE?

