Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Sage Steele Replaces Candace Owens in New Daily Wire Animated Series
By Ny MaGee
0
Sage Steele
Sage Steele at the Mickey’s 90th Spectacular Taping at the Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA — Photo by Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

*TV anchor Sage Steele has taken over the role previously held by Candace Owens in the voice cast of The Daily Wire’s forthcoming animated sitcom, “Mr. Birchum.”

Deadline reports that Steele will play Deena in the series created by Adam Carolla. Owens was initially tapped to play the role, but she is no longer involved with the project after exiting The Daily Wire last month amid accusations of being anti-Semitic. 

The voice cast includes Carolla, Megyn Kelly, Brett Cooper, Roseanne Barr, Danny Trejo, Rob Riggle, Patrick Warburton, Tyler Fischer, Alonzo Bodden, Kyle Dunnigan, and Jay Mohr.

“When I got the call from Adam and the Daily Wire team to be part of Mr. Birchum, it was a no-brainer for me!” said Steele. 

“I’m a huge fan of everyone involved and am honored to be included in such a powerhouse lineup of comedians,” she added. “In this insane cultural moment, it’s more important than ever to speak the truth, even when it’s unpopular. Mr. Birchum does this in such a hilarious fashion, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a fun, unapologetic project.”

Here’s the official synopsis: Meet Mr. Birchum, the no-nonsense teacher, navigating Teddy Roosevelt Junior High with his family — Wendi, Eddie, and stepdaughter Jeanie. Partnering with his friend, Gage, Mr. Birchum faces off against the dynamic advocate for change, the fanatical social justice warrior, Karponzi.  

The show premieres Sunday, May 12, on DailyWire+.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Daily Wire CEO Slams Candace Owens for ‘Christ Is King’ Remark

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
McDonald’s Burger-Making Video Dubbed ‘Propaganda’ | Watch
Next article
Chlöe Bailey Stars in ‘The Exorcism’ with Russell Crowe | Watch Trailer

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming