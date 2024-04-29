Sage Steele Replaces Candace Owens in New Daily Wire Animated Series

*TV anchor Sage Steele has taken over the role previously held by Candace Owens in the voice cast of The Daily Wire’s forthcoming animated sitcom, “Mr. Birchum.”

Deadline reports that Steele will play Deena in the series created by Adam Carolla. Owens was initially tapped to play the role, but she is no longer involved with the project after exiting The Daily Wire last month amid accusations of being anti-Semitic.

The voice cast includes Carolla, Megyn Kelly, Brett Cooper, Roseanne Barr, Danny Trejo, Rob Riggle, Patrick Warburton, Tyler Fischer, Alonzo Bodden, Kyle Dunnigan, and Jay Mohr.

“When I got the call from Adam and the Daily Wire team to be part of Mr. Birchum, it was a no-brainer for me!” said Steele.

“I’m a huge fan of everyone involved and am honored to be included in such a powerhouse lineup of comedians,” she added. “In this insane cultural moment, it’s more important than ever to speak the truth, even when it’s unpopular. Mr. Birchum does this in such a hilarious fashion, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a fun, unapologetic project.”

Exciting news..I’m getting into the comedy game! So happy to announce that I’ve joined the awesome voice cast of “Mr. Birchum”!! Big thanks to my friend @adamcarolla for including me alongside some LEGENDS!! Check it out May 12 on @dailywireplus! Here’s a sneak peek of me in… pic.twitter.com/woRGckZiQe — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 26, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis: Meet Mr. Birchum, the no-nonsense teacher, navigating Teddy Roosevelt Junior High with his family — Wendi, Eddie, and stepdaughter Jeanie. Partnering with his friend, Gage, Mr. Birchum faces off against the dynamic advocate for change, the fanatical social justice warrior, Karponzi.

The show premieres Sunday, May 12, on DailyWire+.

COMING 2024 – From the mind of @adamcarolla, Mr. Birchum is a no-nonsense, junior high woodshop teacher who is attempting to navigate a world he doesn’t understand or approve of – with an all-star voice cast that has never been assembled before.@adamcarolla @megynkelly… pic.twitter.com/UegSstBIwe — DailyWire+ (@dailywireplus) December 4, 2023

