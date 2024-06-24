Ray J Announces Wild New Transgender Reality Show ‘The Gworls Club’ | Watch Trailer

*Ray J and his manager, Wack 100, have released the trailer for their new reality TV show, “The Gworls Club,” which centers on transgender women (mostly Black) fighting each other and wildin’ out — typical ratchet reality TV.

The show will air on Wack 100’s new streaming platform Tronix Network, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Per the outlet, Wack said during one scene, the “transgenders” were “jumped by the gays,” resulting in “17 shots” being “emptied in the parking lot.”

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series via the YouTube clip below.

Popular trans influencer Sydney Starr serves as a producer on the show. On Instagram, Starr shared the trailer and cast photo along with the caption: “So I’ve been wanting to give the world something NEW for a very long time and something that’s never been done before, a group of Beautiful Transgender Women coming together to show y’all what The Gworls is all about ! The Gworls Club @thegworlsclubofficial We are about take y’all on a ride you won’t forget! if y’all ready for this Trailer to drop make sure y’all follow and subscribe @tronixnetwork and tag @Rayj let him know y’all ready for us !!! The NEW never seen before trailer is dropping in 48 hours!!! Thanks @rayj for believing in my vision!📺📺 #TheGworlsClub #rayj #tronixnetwork #Sidneystarr Get Ready!! I’m so thankful I was able to help produce this tv show along side with @rayj Link is in my bio so y’all all can subscribe!”

The show’s announcement was met with mixed reactions. In the comments of Starr’s post, one person wrote, “Mammm.. I’ve always supported you but saying you gone show the GIRLSSSS what it’s all about ???! Sis take a hike … y’all could never be us fr 🙄🤌 we love y’all though but no you dtfm .”

Another IG user added, “I love this , I’m definitely watching! Trans men are extra funny, I’m here it!!”

A third person posted, “I don’t if this is the type of show I warm up popcorn or rotisserie chicken !!! Finger licking good.”

Over on Tasha K’s Instagram blog, her followers also reacted to the trailer, with one person noting, “The trans need their own shows like this! Not shows with them fighting women! They are still men!”

Another user wrote, “Please let’s Boycott this B.S.‼️”

“Every other reality show is black on black fighting each other like when will they be banned ,” IG user @ur_majesty13 added.

Watch the trailer below. Will you be tuning into “The Gworls Club”?



