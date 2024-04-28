Sunday, April 28, 2024
HomeHealthMental Health
Black Women

Psychotherapist Breaks Down Mother-Son Enmeshment – Impact on Future Adult Romantic Relationships | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
0
Black mother and son - Depositphotos
Mother and Son – Depositphotos

*The taboo connection between Black men and their mothers (mother-son enmeshment) is getting a spotlight for discussion, courtesy of Ashley “Ley” Pointer. According to the psychotherapist, the unhealthy and out-of-the-norm connection may have a far-reaching impact on Black men who struggle with adult romantic relationships.

Pointer cites her experience with Black male clients as the reason behind her findings.

Bringing her views onto social media, Pointer detailed how emotional support sought by Black mothers from their sons potentially harms their child’s future as an adult when they are involved in romantic relationships.

“Men struggle in romantic relationships because they’re still in one with their mothers,” the Infinity Noire founder and lead therapist stated in a clip posted on her Instagram page. “Because Black women often– we settle as being single or with someone who does not meet our emotional needs, we end up training our sons to be a companion, and we compliment him for all how he’s meeting our needs.”

“Like, ‘you shole take care of your mama. You shole love your mama.’ And so we end up psychologically training our sons to be in emotional relationships with us,” Pointer continued.

Noting how vital a mother-son relationship is in a man’s life, Pointer mentioned that an unhealthy emotional connection between mother and son becomes the “byproduct” of “black male rape culture.”

“We are teaching our sons how to ‘service you’ and to ‘be a man,’ and he’s 8,” she said

According to Madame Noire, Pointer’ described enmeshment or “emotional incest,” which can impact a child’s adult life upon experiencing romantic relationships. The site went on to reference Psych Central’s finding, stating child victims of enmeshment will ultimately avoid intimacy or feel a need to rush intimacy in the child’s adult life.

“There are various ways a mother forms enmeshment with her son, from giving him unnecessary details about her love life (who she is having sex with or what’s happening sexually) to speaking ill of the child’s father and placing the financial responsibility on the son (under 18) and not the boyfriend or father,” Madame Noire reported, adding that sexual abuse in some cases can come from the abnormal attachment

While discussion can be created from the issue of enmeshment between a mother and son, it has to be said that reports and statistics on the number of Black men who have been sexually abused may be inaccurate, due to many unreported cases.

“In many homes and social circles, the topic is still avoided — it’s taboo,” Robin D. Stone, a licensed New York City mental health counselor and childhood sexual abuse survivor, according to Counseling Today. “In some cases, men haven’t shared with anyone that they’ve had this experience, that they have this history.”

Although it wasn’t discovered until they are romantically involved with someone, some Black men are not aware of the sexual abuse. Yet, psychological scars remain with the silence.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: One in SIX Black Men will be Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in Their Lifetime. Early Detection is Key to Saving Lives | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Ice Cube At War with Caitlin Clark’s Agents Over ‘NBA Mob’ Accusations
Next article
Nick Cannon’s Got 12 – But Elephant Man’s Got 3 Times That Many: THIRTY EIGHT Kids and Wants More! | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming