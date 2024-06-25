NPR Correspondent Calls for Dismantling US Law Enforcement, Citing Racism

*An NPR correspondent has used social media in recent years to advocate for dismantling the American law enforcement system, citing irreparable racism and the impossibility of reform.

As Fox News reports, Gene Demby, a Black man, is a far leftist who believes America is “a country that’s built and defined by white supremacy.” In a June 2020 post on X, he wrote, “Abolition means *no* policing because policing is an inherently destructive force.”

In an August 2020 X post, he told his followers, “‘Reform’ is different from abolition because it’s based on the idea that policing should exist, but simply modified – with more diverse police forces, with diff[erent] training, etc. But none of that interrupts the imperatives of policing.”

Demby continued, “There are people pushing for defunding [because] it rolls back policing and other people pushing for defunding [because] that’s the practical way to abolition. [The movement] IS abolish the police.”

According to Demby, police play a minimal essential role in society.

“The police don’t solve violent crimes effectively. They don’t prevent crimes They don’t de-escalate situations, and they put people in contact with the criminal justice system for being poor. How are they helpful? what vital function do they serve besides social control?” he continued.

He went on to blast “racist” Americans for calling 911.

“Every time the police have contact with Black people during some bulls–t traffic stop or some jumpy gentrifier calls 911, the prospect of state violence — up to and including deadly force — is on the table,” he said in August 2020, per Fox News Digital.

“The most direct way to keep Black folks from being killed by cops is to stop those unnecessary encounters. It takes off the table the bias in police imperatives, among individual officers, and among a racist public who use 911 like a customer service Hotline.”

According to Pew research cited by Fox News Digital, his views on defunding the police align more closely with White Democrats than with Black Americans.

