Nigeria’s First Lady Criticizes US Celebs After Meghan Markle Visit | Video
By Ny MaGee
Nigeria's First Lady Criticizes US Celebs After Meghan Markle Visit
Screenshot of Nigeria’s First Lady

*Nigeria’s First Lady criticized American celebrities during a stern warning to the nation’s women.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, delivered a speech in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s administration. According to the New York Post, she encouraged young people to dress modestly and reject the revealing styles popularized by US celebrities.

“We have to salvage our children,” Tinubu stated. “We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.”

She continued, “Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

The First Lady later mentioned Meghan Markle, who visited the country this month with her husband, Prince Harry, to promote the Invictus Games. During the visit, the Duchess highlighted her Nigerian heritage, disclosing that she is 43% Nigerian based on a DNA test, per The Post.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are,” Tinubu said. During her speech, she also urged Nigerian women to be confident in their beauty and identity.

“They’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are,” she said. “We are fashionable, we see what is going on.”

Meanwhile, Markle’s trip to Nigeria garnered mixed reactions, with some haters criticizing her revealing outfits. Per The Post, one so-called fashion expert said Meghan could have shown “more modesty” in the country while another said she “bared too much skin.”

Watch Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s remarks in the X/Twitter clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Champion Mental Health Awareness During Nigeria Trip

