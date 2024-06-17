Nia Long Opens Up About Portraying Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ Biopic: ‘I Was Terrified’

*Nia Long said she was “scared to death” to portray Katherine Jackson in the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled “Michael.”

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have slated the worldwide release on April 18th, 2025. We reported earlier that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson is set to star as the late King of Pop. Jaafar, the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, will make his acting debut in the film.

“I’m playing Katherine Jackson. I was scared to death, Long said durin Ally’s Money and Mindfulness panel on June 13 in Miami at the 2024 American Black Film Festival,Vibe reports.

She added, “I was so scared. But, I knew that God put me in that …gave me that opportunity because he thought I was ready, right? Because think about her journey and what she’s been through being Michael Jackson‘s mother. And I started to think about it and I was like ‘Wow, we do have things in common.’”

Long said previously in a statement, “Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

During the recent panel discuss a ABFF, Long explained, “When you are a creative person, the work that you do is a reflection of who you are in that moment. I think the thing that I love most about my career is there is a core authenticity that is unwavering that follows every woman that I play, and that is very intentional.”

Long said she “put my fears to the side” when she went into production on the biopic.

“I just prayed a lot and said ‘God let me be the version of this character that you want me to be.’ I was able to tap into some of my own experiences,” she added. “I was able to tap into the idea of loving your children so deeply that it just doesn’t matter what the world is saying about them.”

“Michael” producer Graham King/GK Films said previously, “Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son.”

“Michael” director Antoine Fuqua added, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Elsewhere in the ABFF panel discussion, Long said, “Next April will be the opening of the Michael Jackson film, which is going to be pretty fantastic and amazing.

She continued, “It had always been my dream to work with Antoine Fuqua because I think he’s one of the most prolific directors of our time, and Graham King who is the producer and so passionate about the project that I was sold in five minutes. I’m really excited and blessed to be a part of something that is gonna be pretty important.”

Michael is due in theaters on April 18, 2025.

