New Missouri Restaurant Imposes Age Limits: 30 for Women, 35 for Men | Video

*A new Missouri restaurant that specializes in West African and Caribbean cuisine has set a minimum age limit to ensure “a grown atmosphere.”

“We require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men,” Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, posted to Facebook. “This policy helps us maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambiance.”

In the post, the company said: “Why This Matters: Atmosphere: Creates a mature and relaxed environment for all guests.

Quality: Allows us to focus on providing exceptional service and a memorable experience. Sustainability: Ensures our restaurant remains a premier destination for those seeking an upscale Caribbean dining experience.”

All patrons entering the restaurant must present their ID to either the hostess at the door or an off-duty police officer.

Speaking to KSDK, Bliss assistant manager Erica Rhodes said … “The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama.”

As WFTV-9 reports, some responses to the Facebook post are mixed, with one user writing, “I love the age requirement please don’t get rid of it.”

Another user wrote, “I wouldn’t have minded if you said 40 & up.”

“If I’m a 32 year old male, but I identify as a woman, can I get in?,” read another comment, to which another person replied, “Bro I would like to hear their answer on this cuz that’s one hell of a gray area.”

Several people slammed the age limitations, while others questioned if the move is even legal.

“My question is if this age requirement is even legal, or opens up a door to a lawsuit in our litigious world,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another added, “Anybody upset just doesn’t understand what’s happening with these businesses being tore up by younger crowd.”

Watch the news report above about the age restrictions at Bliss.

