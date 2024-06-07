Friday, June 7, 2024
HomeNews
News

New Missouri Restaurant Imposes Age Limits: 30 for Women, 35 for Men | Video
By Ny MaGee
0

*A new Missouri restaurant that specializes in West African and Caribbean cuisine has set a minimum age limit to ensure “a grown atmosphere.”

“We require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men,” Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, posted to Facebook. “This policy helps us maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambiance.”

In the post, the company said: “Why This Matters: Atmosphere: Creates a mature and relaxed environment for all guests.
Quality: Allows us to focus on providing exceptional service and a memorable experience. Sustainability: Ensures our restaurant remains a premier destination for those seeking an upscale Caribbean dining experience.”

All patrons entering the restaurant must present their ID to either the hostess at the door or an off-duty police officer.

Speaking to KSDK, Bliss assistant manager Erica Rhodes said … “The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama.”

As WFTV-9 reports, some responses to the Facebook post are mixed, with one user writing, “I love the age requirement please don’t get rid of it.”

Another user wrote, “I wouldn’t have minded if you said 40 & up.”

“If I’m a 32 year old male, but I identify as a woman, can I get in?,” read another comment, to which another person replied, “Bro I would like to hear their answer on this cuz that’s one hell of a gray area.”

Several people slammed the age limitations, while others questioned if the move is even legal.

“My question is if this age requirement is even legal, or opens up a door to a lawsuit in our litigious world,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another added, “Anybody upset just doesn’t understand what’s happening with these businesses being tore up by younger crowd.”

Watch the news report above about the age restrictions at Bliss.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Red Lobster Abruptly Shuts Down Dozens of Restaurants Nationwide | VIDEOs

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kyrie Irving Signs Historic Shoe Deal with Father Drederick
Next article
LaMelo Ball Installs Go-Kart Track on Roof of His $2.4M Charlotte Condo | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming