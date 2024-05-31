Friday, May 31, 2024
Mel B’s Ex-Husband Serves Her with $5 Million Defamation Lawsuit
By Ny MaGee
Stephen Belafonte and Mel B
Stephen Belafonte, Mel B. at the 2016 Maxim Hot 100 Party, Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA 07-30-16 / Depositphotos

*Mel B is headed back to court with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte after he served her with a $5 million defamation lawsuit.

TooFab reports that Belafonte is claiming she attempted to “cause him severe emotional distress and destroy his reputation.”

The court documents accuse Mel B of spending “the better part of the last decade engaging in a deliberate and wide-ranging campaign.”

“Ms. Brown has stopped at nothing to falsely charge [Belafonte] with crimes and horrific offenses, including physical beatings, rape, financial abuse, emotional abuse, sex trafficking, and illegal gun possession,” the docs state, ET reports.

Mel B was married to Belafonte for a decade until their divorce in 2017. Allegations of physical and verbal abuse were made by her during their marriage, which he denied.

Stephen Belafonte - Mel B (Getty)
Stephen Belafonte – Mel B (Getty)

The singer also details the abuse in her memoir “Brutally Honest,” which is mentioned in Belafonte’s lawsuit. As TooFab reports, he claims the book was a part of her “campaign of abuse” against him.

“Ms. Brown has been profiting off of her public lies as she portrays Mr. Belafonte as a ‘monster’ on global television and media appearances and in her ironically named book,” the documents claim. “[Her] relentless attacks have been calculated to ensure maximum coverage of her false narratives and exact maximum damage to Mr. Belafonte’s reputation and emotional state.”

Belafonte is suing for “no less than $5 million” in damages. According to Page Six, he is “not looking to settle.”

He plans to share any proceeds from the lawsuit with a women’s abuse program.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Mel B Opens Up About Her Abusive Relationship and Reflects on Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

