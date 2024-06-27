M.I.A. Launches New Streetwear Brand with Radiation and 5G-Blocking Features

*British artist M.I.A. is launching a streetwear brand, Ohmni, capable of blocking “99.99 percent of Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G” from entering your body.

The “Paper Planes” artist announced the collection on social media. Complex reports that the line includes a $100 “Tin Foil Hat,” which offers “100 percent brain coverage.”

You can also cop the “reversible, two-tone design” or the “Data Protection Dump Bag,” which blocks “99.99 percent” of “electromagnetic radiation.”

The $200 “Full Protection Poncho” covers “the brain, gut, lungs, heart, and womb.”

According to Ohmni’s website, the collection includes t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and phone cases meant to preserve “your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data.”

The OHMNI website states: “In the time of smart cities, digital crypto, AI, NeuraLink, hackable humans, zero privacy, deepmind, internal body data harvesting, and indiscriminate tracking surveillance, mind data mining, social media overload, augmented reality, social credit system, virtual dystopian mindfield, we bring you the revolutionary future of fashion.”

The statement continued, “You might think of the war zone as far away from where you are, yet in 2024, even your house is a digital battlefield. OHMNI is designed to be protective, preventative, and precious.”

In a TikTok, M.I.A. wrote, “If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity.”

According to Ohmni, “This is not your artist foray into fashion. This is a necessity.”

In the IG clip below, check out what the artist further stated about her new streetwear brand.

